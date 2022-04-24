PDP Government Mortgage Adamawa with nuisance projects, says APC guber Aspirant

Solomon Swem,Yola

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress APC Alhaji Umar Mustapha, has said that the People’s Democratic party PDP Government under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has mortgage the state for projects he described as nausance.

The APC governorship aspirant who spoke to journalists yesterday in Yola on why he want to pilot the affairs of Adamawa state,, said that the suffering of the people under the present administration push him into the race .

” How can you borrow over N20 billions and invested it on unprofitable venture,it is senseless. Go to karewa secondary School opposite the Police station, children are receiving lectures on bare floor, that is a school in the state capital.”

“How can you sink billions of borrow money on flyovers that cause more traffic in the state capital, when our children don’t have access to quality education, no scholarship that can pay their turions ,” he stated.

Mustapha who alleged that lack of vision by the PDP governmt put the state on the list of the highest indebted state.

” How can a state government with vision will be depending on federal allocation from Abuja to run the state,” he queried.

” My pragmatic ideas are too big to depend on Abuja federal allocation.A state like Adamawa state get around N4 billions which after salaries and over head cost nothing is left for developmental projects and our leaders sit and folds their hands.”

“I want to change that narrative,my first hundreds days in office as governor will definitely be a jamboree of running around the world looking for money,it can be grant,soft long time loans or intervention,” he maintained.

He said that the most important aspect for a leader to bring investors in his state is to encourage investors that Adamawa state is safe and that the people are willing to cooperate with them.If investors can go to Afghanistan and Iraq war prone countries Adamawa is hundred percent peaceful for investors.

He stated that his administration,if elected will prove to Nigerians leaders are born,they are not made in the factory.