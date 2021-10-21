Champion Newspapers Limited
PDP disqualifies three aspirants

People & Power
By Peter
The Screening Sub-Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has disqualified three aspirants from vying for positions in the National Working Committee.

Those disqualified were: Prof. Wale Oladipo (Osun) who expressed interest in the position of Deputy National Chairman South, Okey Muo-Aroh (Anambra) who expressed interest in the position of National Secretary, and Dr Olafeso Eddy (Ondo) National Publicity Secretary.

The Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, announced this during the official Media Launch of the 2021 National Convention Logo and Promotional Materials, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday.

The governor said the aspirants were disqualified for taking the party to court to stop the convention.

According to the Governor, those disqualifed failed to exhaust the internal conflicts resolution mechanism as provided for in the PDP Constitution

He announced that 27 other aspirants were cleared to contest at the convention while one withdrew from the race.

 

 

