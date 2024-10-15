PDP crisis worsens as Governors’ Forum nullifies appointment of new national chairman

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Governor’s Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has nullified the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Yayari Mohammed who resumed duty as Acting National Chairman of the embattled opposition party on Monday.

The action of the governors, who were elected on the platform of the party, came on Tuesday barely 24 hours after a faction of the party announced the suspension of the estwhile Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Illiya Damagum.

The governors also declared null and void the alleged suspension of the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Debo Ologunagba and the National Legal Adviser, Barr. Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, who is also the Governor of Bauchi State told newsmen that the governors resolved at a meeting that the status quo should remain for now.

Governors Bala addressed journalists in company of Ambassador Damagum, other PDP governors and stakeholders.

However the rival faction of the party which named Alhaji Yayari Mohammed as Damagum’s replacement has insisted that the National Working Committee, approved the suspension and that nothing will change in respect of the suspended national officers.

Soon after his resumption, the newly appointed Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Ahmed Yayari Mohammed issued an acceptance letter assuring of his readiness to lead the party.

In the acceptance letter to the National Working Committee (NWC), Alhaji Mohammed promised to defend the constitution of the party and lead through consensus and consultation with stakeholders.

“It is with the deepest sense of duty that I address you at this time. The domestic events within our Party in the last few days calls for deep reflection about the management of the PDP especially at this crucial time in our nation, particularly as it relates to our role as an opposition Party and general management as a Constitution Compliant Party in the true spirit of the mission and vision of the founding fathers which are equity, fairness and justice.

“I am humbled and grateful by the numerous messages of solidarity, support and best wishes received from members of our Party across the country. The enthusiasm and relief expressed revealed the desire and determination of our members to see a PDP that is strong, democratic and based on strict adherence to its Constitution.

“Regrettably, we must admit that we have not satisfactorily carried out the critical role expected of a virile opposition in a democracy.

This, it has been observed is as a result of conflict of interests; – personal or political – elevated above Party interest which continues to have debilitating effect on the ability of our Party to perform effectively at various levels, particularly at the national level.

“This state of affairs continues to affect the performance and viability of our Party to perform its role as expected as a platform which Nigerians have come to admire and looked up to in view of the robust Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and the monumental achievements of the Party in the sixteen years in government, which period is referred to with nostalgia as the golden years of governance in Nigeria.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, desirous of revamping the Party in line with the vision of its founding fathers, on

Thursday, October 10, 2024 appointed me as the Acting National Chairman to lead the charge to rekindle the hope and aspiration of our teeming members especially the youths, critical stakeholders and generality of Nigerians who wish to see a political party that is ready and willing to play the role of effective opposition in the quest to develop our democracy and seek for responsible and responsive government in our country.

“The NWC under my leadership will be guided strictly by the constitution of our party and I will at all times be fair to all members irrespective of their status, position or state in the party. Only this will guarantee and engender loyalty and commitment of teeming members.

“In this regard, my primary goal, focus and mandate in the onerous assignment is to restore confidence of our members by immediately setting in motion the process to hold the long overdue National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of our Party already scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2024.

“In line with the provision of our Party’s Constitution, the North Central Zone which is constitutionaly entitled to produce a replacement to serve out the tenure of the former National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu is hereby requested to urgently meet and forward its nominee to my office for necessary preparation and forwarding for consideration and approval by NEC at the October 24, 2024 meeting.

“I hereby seek and solicit the co-operation, support and advice from my colleagues NWC members, all organs of the party especially the PDP Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the National Assembly Caucus as well as leaders, critical stakeholders and members towards a successful NEC meeting that we can all be proud about,” Alhaji Mohammed said.