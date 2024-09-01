PDP crisis over soon, says Gov. Diri

.Agwana, Isowo, others retain seats in Bayelsa Exco

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said the crisis in the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon be resolved.

The Bayelsa governor said the PDP remains the most virile opposition party in the country and that it will surmount its challenges and return to power again at the centre.

He also assured that the party will not go under as there was no democracy without opposition.

Senator Diri stated this during the state congress of the party at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa on Saturday.

He said: “The drama at the national level of our party, we are working to resolve it. This party will not go down. No democracy without opposition.

“The PDP is the main opposition party and it will continue to play its role until it captures power again.”

He lauded members of the state PDP chapter for their loyalty and commitment to the growth of the party and the development of the state.

He said they had contributed in no small measure to the success of the party in the state having built consensus across all the local governments, which resulted in the rancour-free state congress.

He urged the new Exco to continue in the spirit that has made the party successful in the state since 1999, noting that those that did not return was due to zoning and constitutional issues.

Diri appreciated the chairman and members of the state congress committee, the Independent National Electoral Commission observer team, delegates from across the state and all those who contributed to the success of the congress.

“Our party exudes love and since the beginning of this democratic dispensation jn 1999 we have been in charge in this state.

“Our party has delivered so much in Bayelsa State in terms of development and good governance. That would not have been possible without the loyalty and commitment of members of the party, I urge you to continue.

“I also thank the panel for a job well done and all our delegates.

“It is difficult to manage victory. Now that you have returned, do not deviate. Continue on this path so that we will continue to be strong. Your victory calls for more service to our people.”

In his acceptance speech, re-elected chairman of the state PDP, Solomon Agwana, expressed appreciation to leaders and members of the party for the confidence reposed in him and members of the Exco.

He assured that they will continue to pilot the party’s affairs in line with its constitution and support Governor Diri to deliver on his mandate.

In his remarks, chairman of the electoral committee of the congress, Hon. Olasupo Abiodun, commended party members for playing by the rules and conducting themselves orderly, saying his committee was satisfied with the entire process.

Other members of the new executive council include Ben George Odon (Deputy Chairman), Gesiye Isowo (Secretary), ⁠Barr. Andi Newman Obed (Vice Chairman, Bayelsa East), Chief Nathan Wisdom (Vice Chairman, Bayelsa Central) and Ebikidimie Tobi (Vice Chairman, Bayelsa West)

Others are Barr. Christopher Kainga (Legal Adviser), Indutimi Opurupelebo (Organising Secretary), Elder Luke Demoru (Treasurer), Mrs. Christie Ebbeli (Women Leader) and Ebiye Ogoli (Publicity Secretary)

The rest are Amalala Godwin (Financial Secretary), Akuakwa Akuakwa (Auditor) and Didi Oyisor (Youth Leader).