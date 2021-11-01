PDP Convention: Oyinlola loses to Arapaja, congratulates new executives

.. Says he’s confident the party is in good hands

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

A former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who lost the position of the Deputy National Chairman in the just-concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Convention has sent congratulatory message to the newly-elected national officers.

Oyinlola, who was defeated by a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofik Arapaja, sent a private message to Arapaja congratulating him on his victory and wishing him a successful tenure.

Arapaja has also acknowledged the message with appreciation.

In a general message to the new PDP leaders, Prince Oyinlola, while describing the success of the national convention of the party as a good omen for Nigeria and Nigerians, said he was confident the party is in very good hands.

He also thanked the founding fathers, all party leaders and his supporters across the country for the strength of their support for him and their love which they radiated around him throughout the contest.

The former Governor lauded his colleagues in the PDP Governors Forum for holding the forte of the party while promising that he would continue to play his role as a leader and strengthen his support for the PDP and its organs.

