PDP congratulates Osun people for escaping Oyetola’s agents of death

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke for taking a firm stance against violence in the build up to the general election, saying the Governor’s timely intervention saved the state and the people of the evil plot of former governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP in a statement by its Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, on Sunday, dismissed as empty and lacking any basis the unsuccessful attempt by the APC to blame it for the rise in violence in the state, saying the people of the state are well aware of the violence inclination of Oyetola and his party.

Dr. Akindele said Osun state was peaceful until recently when the return of Oyetola give rise to occurrence of violence in the state, noting that it is well aware of the plot by the APC to unsettle the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“Under Oyetola, violence was the order of the day as violent actors like Asiri Eniba and Rashidi Oko Ilu under the direct command of the former governor and his party unleashed terror on the people of Osun State. In a viral video that could still be obtained on the internet, Rashidi Oko Ilu boasted of killing people without consequence because Oyetola has his back,” the statement reads.

“That should tell you how bad things were under Oyetola in term of violence. Upon his exit from office following the rejection by the people, the state returned to the path of peace, but that is now being threatened with Oyetola’s return to the state, which we have come to find out was deliberate.”

The PDP however warned that the people of Osun state will not tolerate Oyetola’s desperation to throw the State into chaos, declaring full support for Governor Adeleke to keep Osun state peaceful and safe.

“Let Oyetola and his gang know that Osun people spoke loudly on July 16 2022, by overwhelmingly electing Senator Ademola Adeleke as their Governor,” he noted.

“We are well aware that the reckless comments by Oyetola and certain leaders in his party, especially in speculating about the petition before the judiciary, was part of a calculated attempt to spur our people to respond and create crisis in the state.

“Notwithstanding our call of restraint to the people over the provocative utterances of Oyetola and his sponsors, we will however want to stress for their understanding that any plot to steal the mandate of the people freely given to Governor Ademola Adeleke is a declaration of war on Osun people and no political party or power has ever waged a war against the people and won. This won’t be an exception.”

Osun PDP called on the people to heed the call of Governor Adeleke and stay away from violence, vowing to stand with the governor in resisting every attempt by Oyetola and his party to disrupt the peace and stability of the state.