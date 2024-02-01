PDP congratulates Gov. Fintiri, Adamawa people over Supreme Court victory.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) under the Chairmanship of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, who also serves as Governor of Bauchi State, has congratulated the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, over his victory at the Supreme Court.

The decision of the apex court, brings to a close the plethora of lawsuits that has attended his victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the State.

Director General of the governor’s forum, Hon. CID Maduabum, said the Bauchi governor sent the congratulations on behalf of the PDP member governors.

In a statement, the DG said, “the PDP-GF applauds the Supreme Court verdict as a major reconfirmation of the people’s will.

“Adamawa State and its awakened electorate truly deserve accolades for their resistance to the electoral heist sought to be perpetrated in the election. Indeed, the people of Adamawa resisted the antics of anti-democratic forces from upturning their massive votes for good governance and generational transformation.

“This judgement enthrons the required conducive environment that will ensure continuity of the revolutionary footprints of Governor Fintiri for his people.

“Governor Fintiri has in his first term in office executed enormous people-oriented projects in education, housing, agriculture, transportation, road infrastructure and urban renewal, security and investment drive, women and youth empowerment, civil service employment opportunities, worker’s welfare, health service delivery, etc – a total turn around in the history of the State.

“The Forum remains in solidarity with Gov Fintiri as he leads Adamawa State to greater heights.

Once again, congratulations,” te statement concluded.