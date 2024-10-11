PDP clears 17 LGA in Plateau as Chairmen got certificates of return 

Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has declared People Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of all the 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau State.
Recalled the electoral umpire (PLASIEC) on the 9th October, 2024 conducted the chairmanship and councillorship elections across the 17 local governments, 325 wards in Plateau.
Announcing the results at the PLASIEC headquarters in Jos Thursday, chairman of the commission, Daniel Plangji Cishak said the elections is keenly contested by 11 political parties.
According him, ” having collated all results from various local governments, and satisfied with the requirements of the law the PDP are hereby return elected.”
Daily Champion Newspaper reports that the PDP candidates that emerged winner are; Stephen Gyang-Barkin Ladi, Bernard Alkali-Mikang, Nichokas Kemi Nshe- Shendam, Joshua Sunday Riti-Bassa, Bature Sati- Riyom, Silas Patrick Dung- Jos South, Markus Nyam-Jos East, Salihu Musa- Kanam, and Christopher Audu Manshep- Qua’anpan.
Others includes; Nanfa Nbin- Langtang South, John K. Chris-Jos North, Amalau Samuel- Bokkos, Hamisu Anani- Wase, Emmanuel Mwolpun-Mangu as well as Pirfa Jingfa- Langtang North.
It was also learned that PLASIEC immediately issued certificates of return to the elected chairmen.
Below are votes scored according to political parties;
