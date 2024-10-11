PDP clears 17 LGA in Plateau as Chairmen got certificates of return 

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has declared People Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of all the 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau State.

Recalled the electoral umpire (PLASIEC) on the 9th October, 2024 conducted the chairmanship and councillorship elections across the 17 local governments, 325 wards in Plateau.

Announcing the results at the PLASIEC headquarters in Jos Thursday, chairman of the commission, Daniel Plangji Cishak said the elections is keenly contested by 11 political parties.

According him, ” having collated all results from various local governments, and satisfied with the requirements of the law the PDP are hereby return elected.”

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that the PDP candidates that emerged winner are; Stephen Gyang-Barkin Ladi, Bernard Alkali-Mikang, Nichokas Kemi Nshe- Shendam, Joshua Sunday Riti-Bassa, Bature Sati- Riyom, Silas Patrick Dung- Jos South, Markus Nyam-Jos East, Salihu Musa- Kanam, and Christopher Audu Manshep- Qua’anpan.

Others includes; Nanfa Nbin- Langtang South, John K. Chris-Jos North, Amalau Samuel- Bokkos, Hamisu Anani- Wase, Emmanuel Mwolpun-Mangu as well as Pirfa Jingfa- Langtang North.

It was also learned that PLASIEC immediately issued certificates of return to the elected chairmen.

Below are votes scored according to political parties;

Bassa LGA

APC-3,319

PDP -22, 303

Mikang LGA

APC-9,506

PDP-15,081

Shendam LGA

APC-26,679

PDP-34,566

Bassa LGA

APC-9,565

PDP-18,989

Riyom LGA

Labour Party-6,659

PDP-49,342

Jos South LGA

APC-7,050

Labour Party-7,967

PDP-49,342

Jos East LGA

APC-10,885

PDP-12,765

Kanam LGA

APC-29,874

PDP-71,946

Qua’anpan LGA

APC-22,924

PDP-35,264

Langtang South LGA

APC-10,976

PDP-14,659

Jos North LGA

APC-8,497

PDP-97,002

Bokkos LGA

APC-19, 355

PDP-32,145

Wase LGA

APC-29,158

PDP-42,819

Mangu LGA

APC-15,915

PDP-64,639.