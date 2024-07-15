PDP clarifies stance on Rivers court case, denies appeal

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has refuted claims of filing an appeal in an ongoing court case within Rivers State.

The case, identified by Suit No: PHC/2177/CS/2024, involves a restraining order issued by the Rivers State High Court.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by the he party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The PDP said, “The attention of the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a purported Appeal filed at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division with respect to Suit No: PHC/2177/CS/2024 wherein the PDP is reportedly listed as Appellant.”

The PDP National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, also confirmed the party’s stance in the statement, adding, “We categorically state that the PDP did not file the said appeal at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division.”

The statement further clarifies that the party’s legal matters are handled exclusively by the National Legal Adviser, encompassing its organs, chapters, and officials.

“This authority is established under Section 42 of the PDP’s Constitution (as amended in 2017),” he said.