PDP Chairman killed, 3 INEC staff shot, as election turns bloody in Ebonyi

By Peter
Image showing silhouette of a gunman
The Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Ebonyi state reportedly turned violent leading to the killing of the Ezza North Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Nweke Peter.

Three INEC officials were also shot and have been moved to a hospital in Abakaliki where they are receiving treatment.

Details of the incident were still sketchy as at the time of this report but sources said the gunmen stormed the polling station forcing people to run for safety.

The body of the party Chairman was later found where it was dumped.

 

 

