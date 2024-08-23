PDP chairman Damagun mulls wake-up call, routes for party’s unity, resilience

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Iliya Damagum, has urged party members to put aside personal interests and work towards unity, stressing that the party’s resilience has been its greatest strength in the face of numerous challenges.

Speaking on Wednesday at the inauguration of the PDP Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committees, chaired by respected party stalwarts, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Chief Tom Ikimi, respectively at the NEC Hall of PDP National Secretariat, Damagum emphasized the need for unwavering commitment to the party’s vision.

He praised the party faithful for their unshakeable dedication, saying.

“Despite being faced by internal wranglings, the PDP remains standing, a testament to the resilience of our members”, Damagum stated.

Damagum boasted that the PDP is the strongest party in Nigeria, citing the exemplary performance of Governors elected under the party’s platform.

“Our Governors have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, delivering projects and services that have improved the lives of Nigerians. This is a testament to the PDP’s commitment to good governance and development,” he said.

He charged the committees to execute their mandate with absolute commitment, urging party leaders to provide maximum support.

“If we desire a PDP that truly serves the Nigerian people, we must uphold the virtues of forgiveness, unity, and collective purpose,” he added.

He also implored the committees to conduct a thorough and impartial review.

“The Committees must not allow the PDP to die; rather, they should breathe new life into our party, silencing naysayers and skeptics”, he added.

Addressing allegations of anti-party activities against him by some members of the Party, Damagum clarified that the National Chairman and Secretary are the sole signatories of the Party, and he will not be intimidated or deterred from his responsibilities.

“I will continue to work tirelessly for the PDP’s success, undeterred by baseless allegations,” he stated.

