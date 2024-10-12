PDP Chair: Opposition lawmakers back emergence of Yayari as PDP acting Chair, okays Damagun’s sack

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Spokesperson of Nigeria opposition lawmakers coalition and member of the 10th House of Representatives Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has backed the emergence of Yayari as PDP Acting Chair, and has expressed his full support for the sack of former acting chairman, Umar Illya Damagun.

Recall that following the suspension of His Excellency, Amb. Illiya Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of our great Party and others, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) approved the appointment of Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed (Present National Treasurer of PDP) as the Acting National Chairman.

The statement signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary read in part, “Sequel to a vacancy that originated as a result of the suspension of the Acting National Chairman Umar Damagun and few others. Yayari been the highest-ranking officer in the NWC from the North, naturally assumed the position pending the upcoming NEC meeting where the North Central Zone will be allowed to produce a substantive Chairman for the Party.

“The appointment which takes immediate effect is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017). The NWC calls on all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our great Party to remain focused at this critical time especially as the NWC commences arrangements towards the holding of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for Thursday, 24th October, 2024.”

Reacting to the development, Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere in a statement said there’s jubiliation in various quarters as PDP faithfuls, supporters and stakeholders are very happy with this development.

According to him, with the removal of Damagun, transformation of PDP will begin, as the party has faced many setbacks and challenges due to Damagun anti-party activities and frolicking with the party’s enemy Nyesom Wike.

The lawmaker urged PDP Governors and stakeholders to meet, to stop Damagun who is an APC agent alongside their ProWike APC group from further destruction of the Party.

