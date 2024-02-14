PDP BoT to Tinubu: Save Nigerians from economic hardship, strengthen the naira

.As TUC gives FG 14-day ultimatum to reverse policy ban on alcoholic beverage in sachets

The Board of Trustees (BoT), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on President Bola Tinubu to address the impact of the high price of petrol and inflation in the country.

Former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, who has been confirmed as the party’s BoT chairman, made the position known while reading the communique issued at the end of the 76th meeting of the Board in Abuja on Tuesday.

The BoT also urged the president to address unemployment, insecurity and fall in the value of the Naira.

Wabara said that the board expressed concerns over the biting economic hardship, high cost of essential commodities and food in the country.

He said that the BoT was alarmed by the continuous fall in the value of the Naira to an abysmal N1,500 to the Dollar.

Wabara said that the rise in the pump price of petrol to about N700 per litre, with queues in some stations, was worrisome.

He said that the economic and security situation in the country was causing brain drain, with young Nigerians and professionals in critical fields leaving the nation.

Wabara reassured the Nigerian public that in spite the challenges, the PDP remained united, stronger and more determined in its commitment to working for the wellbeing of Nigerians and defending their interest at all times.

“In this regard, the BoT as the Conscience of the Party charges all organs, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the PDP across the country to remain united and focused as the Party further repositions for the task ahead, “ he said.

Wabara announced that the BoT confirmed him as its Chairman and Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi as Secretary in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).(NAN

Meanwhile, The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has given the federal government 14-day ultimatum to reverse the ban on alchoholic beverages in sachets and pet in little bottles of 200ml and below, or face nationwide industrial action by the congress.

The federal government, through the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on February 1st, had commenced enforcement on the ban on the alchoholic beverages in sachets and small or glass bottles of 200ml and below.

The reason given by NAFDAC for the ban was that, the sachets alchohol, unlike beer that has 4 to 8 alchoholic content, contain 30 percent alchoholic content and can easily be concealed by underaged youth.

But the Food, Beverages and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB), an affilliate of TUC, yesterday said the decision of government to ban the sachets alchohol was ill-advised, ill-timed and would lead to 500.000 job loss in the industry.

The President of the association, Jimoh Oyibo and the General Secretary of TUC Nuhu Toro, who spoke during the protest of the union to the NAFDAC office in Abuja Tuesday urged government to reverse the ban within the two weeks or be prepared for a total clampdown of NAFDAC offices across the country by the union.

They said government should rather engage in the business of creating jobs for the people than venturing into removing them from their jobs to earn a living.

The union leaders however said they would partner with federal government to regulate the abuse of alchoholic beverages in sachets.

Meanwhile, the TUC protest Tuesday disorganised activities in NACDAC headquarter in Abuja, as the staff of the agency were locked in throughout the presence of the union.

Staff of the agency were seen pipping through the windows as they were not given the opportunity by the labour union to move around performing their duties.

The petty traders around the agency were not spared as they were denied access to the area by the labour union.