PDP attacks APC over Ganduje’s appointment as national chairman

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for choosing what it described as “the ethically challenged” former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, as its National Chairman.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba said in a statement on Thursday that the choice of Dr. Ganduje by the APC as its National Chairman, despite “the stinking corruption and bribery allegations against him in the public domain, further confirms that the APC is a cesspit of corruption and a haven for thieves, bribe takers and treasury looters.”

Debo said appointing Ganduje, notoriously referred to as “Gandola” by Nigerians over the infamous video of him bare-facedly stuffing his gown with US Dollar notes as bribe allegedly from a contractor, while serving as Governor of Kano State, “further validates that the APC is a putrid party of embezzlers and charlatans.”

He said the appointment also underscores APC’s impunity and insensitivity to the demands of honesty, integrity and moral rectitude required of public office holders.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that only last month, a forensic analysis by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) confirmed that the content of the 2017 “Gandollar” viral video was not doctored.

“It speaks volume of the APC under Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Ganduje, who should ordinarily be under prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged bribery is rather crowned and rewarded with the position of the APC National Chairman.

“Such can only happen in a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) like the APC which, according to the former Director General of Progressive Governors’ Forum, is replete with “political bandits.”

The national publicity secretary said the PDP views the assertion by the embattled APC National Chairman that he will “hit the ground running” to ensure the victory of his fizzling Party and disillusioned members in the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa as a pathetic day-dreaming.

“The PDP reminds Ganduje of how he was humiliated by Nigerians and failed woefully as Co-Chairman of APC National Campaign Council for the July 2022 Osun State Governorship election, which was overwhelmingly won by the PDP.

“Indeed, a worse crushing defeat awaits Ganduje and his party, the APC, in the November 11, 2023 Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

Moreover, the mortifying trouncing of the APC in Kano State under his watch as Governor in the 2023 general elections shows that Ganduje has no political value and cannot earn any victory in any electoral contest in the country,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, more resignations has hit the APC as its legal adviser has also bowed out for personal reasons.

The letter of his resignation which was circulated to newsmen on Thursday was signed by Abdul Hamid Adamu, special adviser on media to the legal adviser.

The latest resignation brings to five the number of top officials who have bowed out in the spate of resignations in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

.As ex-Kano Govs promises to win Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa guber polls for APC

However, the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, promised to work assiduously in ensuring the party’s victory in the November 11, 2023 governorship polls in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa promising a level-playing field for all party members during party primaries.

Ganduje said these in his acceptance speech as the party’s chair after his emergence at the 12th APC National Executive Committee meeting held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The party’s NEC also elected former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, from Osun State as its National Secretary.

While thanking President Bola Tinubu, he also promised that internal democracy would prevail in the party during his tenure.

Ganduje said, ” We will ensure a level-playing field for all party members that want to contest elections under the party’s platform. Our primary elections will be free transparent and fair

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on all members of the party and all the people of Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states to close ranks to ensure the APC wins the forthcoming governorship elections.

“As we forward, let me assure you that as National Chairman, I will deal with integrity, transparency, and a deep sense of responsibility. Let us work tirelessly, together to build bridges of understanding and chart a course for a great APC…”

The ex-governor of Kano State also pledged to ensure a scientific register of party members and pay the utmost attention to election management and conflict resolution.

.APC national legal adviser, El-Marzuq resigns

Meanwhile, the National Legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress, Ahmed El-Marzuq, has resigned from his position in the ruling party’s National Working Committee.

El-Marzuq, believed to an ally of former National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, reportedly threw in the towel on Wednesday.

Sources at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja confirmed that the legal icon has been under some form of pressure following the exit of Adamu.

The erstwhile national legal adviser was in the news three months ago when he recommended the expulsion of former National Vice Chairman for Northwest, Mallam Salihu Lukman, over his decision to take the party and his leadership to court.

El-Marzuq’s suggestion was contained in a leaked ‘legal opinion’ written to Adamu dated 28th April, 2023.

His resignation was the fourth after the exit of Adamu, Lukman and the immediate past National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Efforts to get the reaction of the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, were unsuccessful.

Deputy National Organising Secretary of the APC, Nze Chidi Duru, however confirmed the report.

Following a series of calls to him and a number of other NWC members to authenticate the report, Duru replied via text message to confirm El-Marzuq’s departure.

“Yes,” he said but declined to comment further.