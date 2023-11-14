Champion Newspapers Limited
PDP appoints Koshoedo acting National Secretary, blasts faceless group calling for suspension of Senator Jang

People & Power
The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has named Setonji Koshoedo the party’s acting National Secretary.

 

Until his appointment, Koshoedo was the Deputy National Secretary of the party.

 

PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, announced the appointment after the NWC meeting on Tuesday,

 

Damagum explained that Koshoedo’s appointment is pending the determination of the case before the Enugu High Court.

 

 

“We decided that the Deputy National Secretary should take over in an acting capacity pending the resolution of the Court case. We also direct parties involved in the Court case to stand down action for the party’s due process, Damagum stated.

 

Damagum disclosed that there conflicting Court Orders.

 

The enugu High Court ordered Sam Anyanwu to stop parading himself and directed Damagum to recognise Sunday Udeh-Okoye as party National Secretary.

