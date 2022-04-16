PCN raises alarm over administration of Clinical Services by Patent Medicine Stores

Seal 69% Pharmacies, Medicine Vendors Shops in Taraba.

Emmauel Awari – Jallingo

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN, has raised the alarm over unethical practices by pharmacies and patent medicine vendors in Taraba state.

The Council was particularly disturbed by the growing trend of administering clinical services on members of the public by pharmacies and patent medicine vendors in the state.

Leader of the Council’s enforcement team, Pharm. Stephen Esumobi, Friday spoke to newsmen in Jalingo, the state capital after visiting 14 of the 16 local government areas of the state for monitoring and compliance to PCN’s code of conduct.

He explained that of the 546 facilities visited, 378 were found wanting and sealed.

According to him, “378 premises were sealed comprising 34 pharmacies and 344 patent medicines vendors shop.

“24 compliance directives were issued for various offences such as poor sanitary conditions, poor documentation and non display of premises and pharmacists annual licenses.

“Some of the stores sealed engage in clinical services and this is a worrisome trend in Jalingo and particularly in the rural areas.”

He said the Council would not relent in its efforts to ensure that those flouting the ethics of the PCN are detected and sanctioned.

He further urged residents of the state to beware of unlicensed medicines dispensing stores and support the council in ridding the state of quacks.