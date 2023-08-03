Payment of Subsidy Palliative: Akwa Ibom Workers Lampoon Governor Umo Eno for delaying

AKAISO AKAISO, Uyo

Workers in Akwa Ibom state yesterday joined their counterparts from some states of the federation to embark on a protest over the suffering and hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal. They called on Governor Pastor Umo Eno, as a matter of urgency, to pay them palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The protest started as early as possible as workers converged on Idongesit Nkanga state Secretariat, off IBB Avenue for onward procession to the state house of assembly on Udo Udoama Avenue.

Addressing the workers before taking off from the secretariat, the state chairman of NLC, Sunny James said since the removal of fuel subsidy workers can no longer afford the prices of staple foodstuff such as gari, rice, beans and plantain to mention a few.

Blasting the Governor for delaying the payment of palliative compared to other states like Lagos and doing nothing to ameliorate the suffering, the workers accused him of being responsible for making life unbearable for them, as the number one unionist in the state lamented that it has become a big deal for workers to go to work on a daily basis because they can’t afford transport fare and those who own cars don’t have money to buy petrol to put their vehicles on the road.

At the premises of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, the protesting workers some of whom carried placards with inscriptions such as “Fuel subsidy removal: ill timing with poor results” and lots more, were addressed by the member representing the good people of Obot Akara/Ikot Ekpene state constituency and chairman on the committee for information, Hon. Jerry Otu on behalf of the speaker.

He sympathized with the workers over their plight occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal and promised to transmit their complaints to the governor for ameliorating actions. The protesting workers who ended their protest at the government house gate, met with Governor Umo Eno accompanied by the SSG, Prince Uwah.

Addressing the protesters, the governor, first and foremost, commended them for peaceful protest. He announced that over N180bn has been set aside to be paid as gratuity and allowances to retired workers and those currently working, respectively.

Governor Umo Eno divulged to the protesting workers that in not more than ten days he will set up a committee to look into the mode of payment of palliative to them, which he explained that The federal government has already concluded plans to send across to the state within the week or so.

