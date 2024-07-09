Pay us our salaries, empty promises don’t put foods on our tables, SSANU, NASU tell FG

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have asked federal government to stop empty promises and pay their four months withheld salaries to avert disharmony in the university sector.

The union protested in all branches of the unions on Tuesday over the non payment of the four months withheld salaries of members.

Speaking during the protest in Abuja yesterday, the chairman of SSANU, Nurudeen Yusuf and his counterpart in NASU, Sadiya Ibrahim Hassan called on the Minister of education, to sit up and stop playing the ostrich.

They also called on the Minister of labour and productivity, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha to use her good office to prevent the industrial disharmony and disaffection in the universities, causing unnecessary disruption in the academic calendar and activities.

The union leaders said: “You may recall that on March 18th, 2024 we invited you when we embark on one week protest to draw the attention of the government to issues bordering on our welfare and university education in general, most especially, the payment of our withheld four months salaries. This is most vexatious and provoking considering the fact that the same presidential directive was selectively implemented to the advantage of our teaching counterpart- the academics.

“A background to these issues was that the Non Teaching unions of SSANU and NASU under the aegis of JAC in March 2022 embarked on a strike as a result of government’s repeated failure to abide and implement the many agreements (in the last count 7) which it freely entered with the unions.

“This repeated reneging on agreements is eroding the trust of our members in government and its officials, and one wonders if they are truly committed to a qualitative education for the children of the masses.

“However, our hope was renewed when the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the campaigns assured all Nigerians that there will be no more strike in Nigerian universities.

“The president followed up with his campaign promises when in October 2023, directed that four month of our withheld salaries be paid and that universities should be excluded from the IPPIS.

“Nine months after this presidential directive, whence is the money?! All we see is selective George Orwellian implementation; “all animals are equal but some are more equal than the others”.

They said the Tuesday’s protest signaled the beginning of series of union actions which will culminate to the total shut down of all universities in Nigeria.

Stating that the action is preventable and avoidable, they called on the appropriate authorities to do the needful to avert the looming industrial action.

“We regret any inconvenience this action may cause our students, parents and guardians. We equally feel the pain!. We call on members and leaders of the national assembly, royal fathers and opinion leaders to intervene and call on the minister of education, to treat all citizens and staff equally. WE ARE ALL NIGERIANS!

“We can no longer accept empty promises, they don’t put foods on our table nor pay our children school fees!