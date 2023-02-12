Paul Mefor PARKINSON’S STEM-CELL treatment appeal

Paul Mefor is organizing this fundraiser.

Greetings.

I’m appealing to you to help me raise funds to enable me seek stem-cell treatment in Switzerland.

As you may know, I have been suffering from Parkinson’s, a degenerative disease, for over 10 years. My treatment in Ireland, has not stopped the progression of the disease, hence my current quest for alternative, but promising STEM CELL treatment at the SWISS MEDICA XXI CENTURY Medical Facility, in Switzerland.

The cost of the treatment, including travel/ boarding/feeding/post-intervention care, has been conservatively assessed at around €40,000.00, which is the target of my fund drive.

I humbly appeal to you to support this URGENT humanitarian drive with whatever you can afford. Please note that no amount is too small.

If you are so inclined, please share this gofund link with those you believe will be willing to assist me.

May God bless you, as you bless me in my time of need…