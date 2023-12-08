Patronage of Nigerian companies key for nation building– Ooni

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has said indigenous industries should be encouraged and patronised as they aid the economy and nation building.

Ooni stated this during an interview with newsmen on the occasion of his 8th coronation anniversary at his palace in Ile-Ife on Thursday.

The revered monarch urged the lawmakers to enact laws and policies that will ensure the patronage of Nigerian products and reduce importation of foreign goods.

He enjoined the political leaders to set good example to the citizens by ensuring that at least 70% of what they wear and use are manufactured in Nigeria.

His words, “I’m using my 8th coronation anniversary to appeal to our leaders, enough to promoting foreign commodities. We are the ones killing ourselves in this country, so let us continue to encourage our own. They are not perfect but let us continue to support them.

“Let our leaders lead with this kind of example. Let’s give our support so that all the youths that don’t have employment will be employed. They should please look inward, every thing that they do, a minimum of 60 to 70 percent should be manufactured in Nigeria.

“Look at the illegal refineries across the Niger Delta mangrove and all the places they are setting up, instead of them to stop them from doing it and take that technology to university to improve on it, they will rather just destroy them completely. Industries in the nation do espionage, they go to other nations for industrial espionage. We already have our own Innoson Motors.”

Ooni commended Innoson Motors, one of Nigeria’s indigenous companies for standing strong and donating two cars and three motorcycles for the Hope Alive Initiative and outstanding palace staff.

The head of corporate communications and affairs, Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe appreciated the gestures of the Ooni towards the company, emphasising their cordial relationship.

He noted that the vehicle donation was as a result of the monarch’s compassion and generosity for his palace staff members and yearly award of diligent workers.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng