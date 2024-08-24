PATH Releases 2023 Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Annual Report

PATH has released its 2023 Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Annual Report DEI showcasing significant progress in fostering a representative, equitable, and inclusive workplace.

The Report highlights key achievements and initiatives undertaken last year to advance DEI across the organization and in its global health programs.

PATH recognizes that diversity is a catalyst for innovation and impact. By bringing together individuals with varied backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, there is an enhanced ability to address complex global health challenges. This diversity of thought enables the identification of unique solutions, anticipation of global changes, and development of more effective and culturally relevant health interventions.

The commitment to DEI goes beyond creating an inclusive workplace; it’s about ensuring the organization’s work truly resonates with and serves the diverse communities it aims to support. By embracing and leveraging differences, PATH is better equipped to design and implement health solutions that are both innovative and equitable, ultimately advancing our mission of global health equity.

Key highlights from the report include: The achievement of gender parity across all organizational levels for the first time since 2020; the majority of women in our executive leadership team; a 25 per cent increase in Black staff in the United States since 2021, reflecting PATH’s commitment to racial equity and fostering a more diverse workforce.

Other highlights from the report indicated: Expansion of People Resource Groups, including the launch of Latinx at PATH and Asian at PATH, encouraging a stronger sense of community and belonging among diverse staff members; scaling of Equity in Programming Benchmarks, with over 50 per cent of projects reporting changes to center equity in their work; and staff stories from the global offices and how they are taking action to build a more collaborative and inclusive workplace.

“Our 2023 DEI annual report fills me with pride,” said Nikolaj Gilbert, President and CEO of PATH. “It showcases our genuine commitment to a workplace where diversity thrives, equity is paramount, and inclusion is ingrained. These aren’t just ideals—they’re the driving force behind our mission to advance health equity.”

Levis Nderitu, Global Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at PATH, added, “This report is a labor of love from all our colleagues and reflects our progress toward integrating DEI principles across our people, business practices, and public health programming. While we’ve made significant strides, we recognize that leveling the playing field so that everyone can thrive is an ongoing journey. We remain committed to continuous improvement and accountability in creating a more inclusive and equitable organization.”

The report also features insights from PATH leaders, country and division spotlights, and details on industry partnerships that further DEI goals.

PATH invites stakeholders, partners, and the public to review the full report and join in the ongoing conversation about advancing DEI in global health.