Pategi Varsity partners NUC to facilitate faculty of education

COMFORT EKELEME

Management of Pategi University, Kwara State has collaborated with the National Universities Commission (NUC), to facilitate a seamless commencement of Faculty of education in the school.

In a statement signed by the Registrar, Alhaji Hammed Olufadi, a sum of N15.7 million has been disbursed to the NUC as the mandatory fee for the Resource Assessment visit to new academic programmes.

Olufadi noted that this strategic move aims to enable the University to admit students aspiring to pursue these courses, filling the void left by the unavailability of such programs or limited space in other institutions.

Also, he said the initiative supplements the existing array of courses offered at Ahman Pategi University, where students are currently enrolled in diverse programmes including B.A. English, B.Sc. Accounting, B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Cyber Security, B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. Entrepreneurship, B.Sc. Forensic Science, B.Sc. Taxation, B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry, B.Sc. International Relations, B.Sc. Mass Communication, B.Sc. Microbiology, B.Sc. Physics with Electronics, B.Sc. Plant Science and Biotechnology and B.Sc. Software Engineering.

Meanwhile, the newly introduced programmes, slated for Resource Assessment and subsequent admission, within the Faculty of Education, are B.Sc. (Ed) Biology, B.Sc. (Ed) Chemistry, B.Sc. (Ed) Physics, B.Sc. (Ed) Economics, B.A. (Ed) English, B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling, B.Ed. Education Management, B.Ed. Business Education, B.Ed. Special Education.

Alhaji Olufadi maintained that this strategic move aligns with Ahman Pategi University’s commitment to expanding academic opportunities and providing a platform for aspiring educators and professionals in the field of education.

He said, “It further strengthens the institution’s resolve to contribute significantly to the educational development of its region and beyond.

“In addition to the Faculty of Education, other faculties earmarked for Resource Assessment include the Faculty of Humanity, Social and Management Sciences, and the Faculty of Science and Computing.

“These faculties will potentially introduce programs such as; Faculty of Humanity, Social and Management Sciences: B.Sc. History and Diplomatic Studies, B.Sc. Business Administration

, B.Sc. Sociology and Criminology

“Faculty of Science and Computing, B.Sc. Geology and Mineral Sciences, B.Sc. Biochemistry, B.Sc. Chemistry, he said.

Speaking further, Alhaji Olufadi said that the establishment of the Faculty of Education at Ahman Pategi University represents a milestone in the institution’s journey towards academic excellence and inclusivity.

He said it reflects a forward-looking approach to addressing the educational needs of the community and creating a conducive environment for learning, research, and personal development.

“As Ahman Pategi University continues to evolve, this latest development marks a promising chapter in its mission to be a hub of knowledge, innovation, and academic distinction in Kwara State and beyond.

“The University looks forward to welcoming aspiring educators and students to the Faculty of Education, where they can embark on a journey of intellectual growth and contribute meaningfully to the future of education.

“This remarkable achievement, marked by the provision of requisite funds, reflects the Founder’s commitment to increasing student enrollment and expanding access to education within our community.

“Parents and stakeholders are enjoined to join Ahman Pategi University in its commitment to raising the next generation of graduates who will transform the world with the high-quality education that the University offers at affordable rates,” he said.

