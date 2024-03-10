Pastors, Deacons and Elders urge to be committed to their call to service

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The leader of Southern Conference of United Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Philip Micah Dopah has urged Pastors, Deacons and Elders to reconsider their call to the ministry as way for service to God and not their families or stomach.

He made call in a sermon he delivered during the special Ordination Service at UMC Camp ground, Apawa, along Zing – Yola road.

“We are call to be Holy, be the light of God and to seek first the the Kingdom of God.

“Some Pastors prefer spending time watching Football and Bet Naija at the expense of their pulpits.

He said that some Pastors prefer serving in big and rich communities.

“You should be ready to go anywhere you are posted for you will be bless wherever you go and God will protect you and your family.

“For you to succeed in doing God’s work, it must be done in according to his way, resources for the Glory of his name.

“May God Almighty give us the grace to do his work according to his will.

According to him, the Ordination of Clergies is a clear indication that the Southern Conference United Methodist Church UMC is a growing Church.

“The Conference discovered that the harvest is plenty and the labourers are few, which inform the ordination of 38 Elders and 20 Pastors, totaling 58 to the Glory of God and for the expansion of God’s kingdom.

“Elders are responsibilities include, Baptizing people, Preaching the Word of God, Counseling, Visitations, Conducting Weddings amongst others. For Deacons, they are to assist the Elders in Ministry. They are not traveling preachers, Unlike the Elders that they can be transferred outside the state and even outside the country on a mission work.

On his part, the Chairman Special Taskforce on Environmental Protection Public Safety and Prohibition of Deforestation General Jeremiah Aliyu Faransa Rtd said that he believe that the set of people choosing and ordained are people of integrity and believe that they will carry the Gospel to all nook and crannies of the state and beyond.

“I have the believe that they will spread the word of God in places, and with this, we will have unity of purpose in all of our Churches, for they will also reach out with the Gospel to places that the Gospel has not reached – he said.

The ordination was perform by Bishop Edwin Musa Jarumi of International Praise Church Abuja assisted by Bishop Nickson Jalo ordained 58 Pastors into the office of Elders (Reverend) and Deacons.

He reminded Christians on the need to fulfill their obligations to the church to enhance the spread of the gospel as commanded by the Holy Bible.