Pastor rapes three brothers in Lagos

Three brothers have allegedly fallen victims to an alleged gay preacher Elijah Emenendu who have been alleged to have raped them severally in his church in Lagos.

A human right activist with the Advocates For Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN) narrated how the crime was allegedly committed.

”He started by prophesying that God wants the eldest to stop yahoo.

Taught him how to masturbate,then reveal to him that he wants the boy to experience the power of God and he will release power into him through anal sex.He agreed and was bleeding from the act in sever pains. Had sex with him 4 times in a week, twice a day,inserted mop stick into his anus,used syringe need to prick his scrotum and navel. He began living with him since last year and endured sex episodes with him.

From him he moved to his immediate younger brother and taught him masturbation and told him, something is faulty with the quality of his semen and penis,so he sexually assaulted him,made him conduct oral sex and lick his anus.

Moved to the little brother and had sex with him too. Made them had sex with each other in his hotel room after church service.

These boys are badly messed up.

The greatest deception is to sodomize boys in the name of God.

Pastor Elijah is the name of the Abuser.Chapel of revelation ministry , the case was transferrerd from Ajeromi police Station to Area B