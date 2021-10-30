Pastor Omonigbehin rejoices with El-Shaddai C&S Church on 19th anniversary

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

Chairman of the World Christian Council Association (W.C.C.A), Pastor Ayoola Omonigbehin, has rejoiced with the Founder of El-Shaddai Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church, Egbe Lagos, Prophetess Queen Bisiriyu Oluwayemisi, on the successful celebration of the 19th anniversary of the establishment of the church recently at the Church headquarters, Egbe.

Pastor Omonigbehin in a statement, who said the Church’s headquarters was filled to the brim with divine joy for the celebration which was also graced with many anointed Ministers of God, described the celebration of the three-day event as “salvation to save people”.

According to Omonigbehin, the C&S Church has stood as a serious religious organization in the country.

Founder of the Church, Queen Oluwayemisi Bisiriyu likened and dedicated the night of joy to C&S established 96 years ago by his late Founder, Most Eminent Moses Orimolade, adding that the formation of the C&S Church has brought the glory of Jesus to the people for salvation.

Prophetess Bisiriyu showed appreciation to Bishop Ajayi Crowther who brought Bible to the African Continent and established the first Church in Badagry in Lagos State.

She admonished the people to be merciful to others like Pope Paul who sympathized with prisoners and said some inmates of the prisons were not supposed to be there.

Queen Bisiriyu said since El-Shaddai C&S Church is refuge of comfort, “we should comfort others”.

She also admonished people to shun any act of idol worshipping, cultism, hooliganism, banditry and other forms of evil doings for the betterment of the citizenry and growth and development of the society.

The El-Shaddai Church Founder, who decried the lingering insecurity in parts of the country, advised the various levels og government to intensify efforts in nipping the menace in the bud for the safety of lives and property in the country.

