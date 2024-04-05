Pastor Ituah Ighodalo at 63rd Birthday, 4th Nigerian Leadership Colloquium in his honour held in Lagos

L-r… Founder Triune Foundation, Jeremiah Akinsele ; (Chairman of the day) Retired Major General Ike Nwachukwu; received a plague from the Celebrant Pastor–in–Charge of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

L-r …Director General/CEO, Association of Enterprise Risk Management, Mr. Olayinka Odutola; the Celebrant Pastor–in–Charge of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; Chairperson, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment sector Dr. Ngozi Omambala.

L-r… Chairman Board of Trustee (BOT) for the South East- South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) Mr. Emeka Ugwu- Oju; Pastor–in–Charge of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; Director, Lagos Business School, Public Sector Initiative, Prof Franklin Ngwu; Guest, Olufemi Keji and Director General/CEO, Association of Enterprise Risk Management, Mr. Olayinka Odutola.

L-r… Deputy Archbishop, Eme Udom, Vice Chancellor Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya and Chairman at MTN Nigeria Communications, Dr Ernest Ndukwe.

L-r …Group Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (Keynote Speaker) Mr. Atedo Peterside; receiving a plague from the Celebrant Pastor–in–Charge of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

L-r… Founder Triune Foundation, Jeremiah Akinsele; Group Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (Keynote Speaker) Mr. Atedo Peterside; A renowned Educationist, Prof Olubukola Oyawoye; Pastor–in–Charge of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; one of the wives of Ooni of Ife, HRM Olori Dr. Temitope Morenike Enitan-Ogunwusi, (Chairman of the day) Retired Major General Ike Nwachukwu; Nigerian Journalist, Politician, Television Anchor and Newspaper Columnist. Mr Reuben Abati and others during the 4th Nigerian Leadership Colloquium in Honour of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s 63rd Birthday, held at the Trinity House Victoria Island Lagos, on 2/4/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

