Pastor Faith Success Ibeakanma’s Birthday Celebrations: A Testament to a virtuous woman

The recent birthday celebration of Pastor Faith Success Ibeakanma has been widely celebrated as a testament to her virtues and remarkable contributions to her community. As the Convener of Women of Purpose, Pastor Faith is renowned as an intercessor, philanthropist, and great teacher, whose selfless service has inspired many.

The event, meticulously organized and hosted by her husband, Pastor Success Ibeakanma of Royal Choice Ministries Int’l, was filled with accolades from well-wishers, reflecting the deep admiration and respect she commands. Pastor Success Ibeakanma popularly known as Prophet Of Results was elated and proud, ensured every detail of the celebration was perfect, showcasing his deep love and appreciation for his wife.

In her closing remarks, Pastor Faith shared profound insights on life and perseverance, stating, “Everything did not happen at once. Life happens to people that are alive. To him that is joined to the living, there is hope.” Her words encouraged all attendees to remain hopeful and resilient.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to her husband, she said, “I want to appreciate what God is using you to do. God uses men to change men. No living without my husband. Many blessings in my life are connected through him. I am humbled to have a father and a husband like him. I count it as a privilege to be married to you, you will not go down.” She also mentioned a touching gesture from her husband, adding, “My husband bought me 10 pairs of shoes. Though this is not the first time nor because it’s my birthday, this is just him, a giver to the core.”

Pastor Faith also prayed for all participants, including pastors, leaders, choristers, and everyone in Royal Choice Ministries Int’l, declaring, “Their heads will never go down and they will never die young.”

Pastor Success Ibeakanma, the General Overseer of Royal Choice Ministries Int’l whose mandate is to give hope to the hopeless at all levels, played a pivotal role in sponsoring and organizing the birthday celebration. His unwavering support and dedication were evident throughout the event, highlighting the deep bond and mutual respect shared between the couple.

The celebration was not just a birthday party but a profound acknowledgment of Pastor Faith Success Ibeakanma’s invaluable contributions to her community and her steadfast support to her husband and their ministry.

Royal Choice Ministries Int’l is a vibrant and dynamic ministry dedicated to spreading the teachings of Christ and supporting community development through various outreach programs. Under the leadership of Pastor Success Ibeakanma, the ministry has touched countless lives with its message of hope and compassion.

