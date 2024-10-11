Pastor Benny Hinn joins Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for largest online healing crusade in October

Billions of people worldwide are preparing for an unprecedented spiritual experience at the 12th edition of the Healing Streams Live Services, featuring the powerful union of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Benny Hinn, holding from October 25th to 27th, 2024, at 2 PM GMT+1 daily.

The three-day event, widely regarded as one of the most anticipated Christian events of the year, promises to be a divine encounter that will touch lives across the globe.

Healing Streams: A Global Spiritual Movement

The Healing Streams Live Services have earned a reputation for being a sanctuary of divine healing and miracles for people facing physical, mental, and spiritual challenges. Over the past four years, the event has witnessed life-changing moments for participants worldwide, with thousands of testimonies of healing from chronic conditions, terminal illnesses, and afflictions that have defied medical explanations. This event is a beacon of hope for those seeking transformation.

This year, the union of Pastor Benny Hinn and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, two of the most prominent figures in the global Christian healing ministry, is expected to make this edition even more impactful. Pastor Benny Hinn, known for his globally renowned Miracle Healing Services, has a history of drawing millions to his events, with some of his gatherings recorded as the most significant healing crusades. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Healing Streams Live Services, is equally celebrated for his dynamic healing ministry and revelational teachings that have transformed millions.

An Avalanche of Healing– Pastor Benny Hinn

Ahead of the event, Pastor Benny Hinn expressed his excitement, saying, “There will be an avalanche of healing at this edition of the Healing Streams.” The program will feature uplifting worship, revelational teachings, and healing ministrations from both pastors, setting the stage for extraordinary miracles.

Participants have already shared their expectations for this global event. Daseem from the Middle East said, “I am expecting transformation for myself, my family, and my work. The wave of healing from Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny will be epic and will impact not just my life but the growth of the Church in the Middle East.” Similarly, Anita Paul from Abu Dhabi said, “I expect everyone at the Healing Streams to receive a miracle and testify to God’s goodness!”

Global Participation and Registration

Excitement is building as hundreds of millions worldwide prepare to join, creating virtual and physical healing centers in their homes, communities, and churches. The event will be streamed live via Healing Streams TV. This platform offers a seamless and immersive viewing experience in multiple languages, making it accessible to people from every corner of the earth. The last edition was translated into over 8,000 languages and 930 dialects, uniting believers across continents in one global faith movement.

Incredible Testimonies from Past Editions*

The Healing Streams Live Services have been a source of miraculous healing and restoration for countless people. Testimonies from past editions continue to inspire faith. Abdullah, a minister from Jordan, was healed of type 1 diabetes during a previous Healing Streams event after being bedridden for years. He recalled, “When the man of God ministered, I felt an immediate surge of power. Not only was I healed, but I also received grace to minister healing to others.”

Catherine from Canada, who suffered from debilitating hip pain for over 13 years, attended a previous edition, and after receiving prayers from Pastor Chris, she was miraculously healed. She described how a warm sensation enveloped her legs during the service, and the pain instantly disappeared, allowing her to walk unaided for the first time in years.

“Prepare for Your Miracle”

If you are seeking healing, transformation, or simply a deeper spiritual encounter, this is an event you cannot miss. Registration is free and open to all participants. Visit www.healingstream.tv/LHS to confirm your attendance, and tune in daily to healingstreams.tv to watch the Road to Healing Streams Program—a series of daily prayers and preparations leading up to the event designed to help you prepare for your divine encounter.

For further details, contact the following numbers for your region: +27799675852 (South Africa), +234(1)8885066 (Nigeria), +18327249390 (USA), +12896221634 (Canada), +44(0)3331880710 (UK), +919650096633 (Asia), +917794993762 (India).

