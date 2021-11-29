Pastor Alex Omokudu set to celebrate his birthday in grand style

Pastor Alex Omokudu, the Founder and the General Overseer of Victorious Pentecostal Assembly will be celebrating his birthday with family and friends in grandstyle to the Glory of God, having spent over 20 years in the service of God, he called it a journey of His grace. Pastor Alex as he is fondly called will be thanking God specially for the immense blessing that God has bestowed on him.

United Kingdom and members of Victorious Pentecostal Assembly have virtually and literally left no stone unturned to celebrate a humanitarian in service and a philanthropist.

Pastor Alex has over the years touched the lives of many one way or the other, he has demonstrated over time that God is using him as a vessel to touch humanity. His kindness doesn’t end only in his Church, he has reached out to different souls and intervened where necessary. In his words he said on the reason why the church is growing from strength to strength is “Actively empowering them with the Word of God, engaging them in prayers and service to the community. Many who were not working were given cash money to feed their families.”

As his birthday is coming up on the 17th December 2021, the congregation have earmarked various programmes to celebrate this icon. Many have noted Pastor Alex’s passion for worship as the secret to the tangible healing and prophetic anointing on his life. His passion and love for God, and for the people around him shows in everything he does and it has even been said to be contagious.

He loves to travel as it gives him an opportunity to meet many amazing and interesting people. His birthday is so special to him because he is a product of God’s mercy. He is going to be having a birthday reception to thank God for life, health and strength.

Pastor alex is one of the most loved pastor in a noiseless way with highest followers among social network whose integrity is proved, tested and trusted.

You call him a prolific prophet or call him anything you like but the fact is that he remains one of the best respected God’s general making waves both in Nigeria and in the world at large.

He is married to Angel Omokudu with three lovely children.

