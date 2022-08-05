Pastor Alex declares August as the month of Unusual Grace for Supernatural Breakthrough

As the year gradually gains momentum with the Month of August already singing and activities beginning to pickup everywhere. Pastor Alex Omokudu, a renowned and a reputable man of God, the presiding pastor incharge of Victorious Pentecostal Assembly has left no stone unturned as he declares Unusual Grace For Supernatural Breakthrough for the Month of August for everyone Who will claim it.

Pastor Alex Omokudu who is known with an unusual healing, deliverance and prophetic grace which flows on his commission and many are blessed wherever he goes. He is One of the few pastors in the world who has a record of numerous testimonies of what God is using him to do in the lives of people both home and abroad.

Speaking during Enough is Enough Facebook broadcast, Pastor Alex Omokudu reveals that when Grace is in operation, you will be singled out even if you are in the bush, God will elevate you to your throne. Grace will give you a problem that only you can solve. He prayed and releases Prophecies and assured that month of August will be amazing, it will be great and tremendous.

Reiterated that those who walk in the supernatural realm shall enjoy supernatural Breakthrough in all things, they will enjoy divine abundance, restoration, doors of uncommon favor will be open, and a new level of Grace.

Pastor Alex Omokudu is a man God is using in this generation in the area of healing and deliverance. Thousands of testimonies are recorded and confirmed under his ministry. Recently A WOMAN FROM IVORYCOST WHO WAS DIAGNOSED BY DOCTOR OF SKIN CANCER WAS RUSHED TO VICTORIOUS PENTECOSTAL ASSEMBLY FOR DELIVERANCE. SHE WAS HEALED SIMULTANEOUSLY AFTER 9 WEEKS OF DELIVERANCE.

That is what the God of VPA can do.

V.P.A SET FOR INTERNATIONAL GATHERING OF EAGLES 2022.

All is set as Victorious Pentecostal Assembly (VPA) invites you to their annual Program, International Gathering of Eagles (IGOE), slated to commence in August 24th – 28th 2022. Evening service start from 24th – 25th, 8pm; School Of Ministry, 25th & 26th, 12pm: Night Of Freedom, Friday 26th, 11pm: Sunday Celebration Service, 11am: at the Church auditorium, 14-16 Thames road, barking Essex IG110HZ.

Its an annual event with the theme ” Demonstrating The Power Of God”. The guest, Bishop Marc House, will be present with the anointing for transformation and acceleration. Pastor Alex Omokudu, the host will be on ground with an unusual and corrosive anointing to heal and deliver. It will be a total experience as the divine power of God will move like never before.

For a better society