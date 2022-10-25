Passengers, UNN students returning to school kidnapped in Enugu

Passengers travelling to Nsukka along the Ugwuogo-Nike/Opi/Nsukka road were on Sunday abducted by gunmen.
The passengers who were in over five vehicles including commuter vehicles were kidnapped while some narrowly escaped.
Many of the passengers were University of Nigeria, Nsukka students travelling back to School following resumption of academic activities.
A Twitter user @kamsisalita said “The cab guy that dropped my friend saw two cars get stopped with gunshots along the Nsukka expressway on his way back.
“He also left his car to go hide somewhere.
“ I counted at least 6 checkpoints on that road, yet no help was in sight. I’m genuinely terrified”.
Another twitter user @jobtheseeker also confirmed the incident.
The twitter user wrote “ It’s very true. My friend’s roommate sibling and mom were kidnapped yesterday. and my friends were almost kidnapped as well but escaped narrowly.
A mother and son are also among the victims and a ransom of N30 million is already being demanded by their captors.
Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command has revealed that a manhunt is ongoing to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums that attacked commuters along Ugwuogo-Nike/Opi/Nsukka road on Sunday, taking many people hostage.
The command disclosed this in a statement via a tweet.
The statement said the rescue operations was led by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani.
While assuring the residents in the state that the Command would not allow kidnapping to fester in the state, it also asked for support from the people in the state.
“Manhunt of the resurgent armed hoodlums alleged to have attacked road users at a point along Ugwuogo-Nike/Opi/Nsukka road is ongoing. CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc, personally led Operatives to comb forests in the area. We won’t allow this to fester! But we seek your usual support, pls.
A traveller Josiah who narrowly escaped being kidnapped narrated the horrific experience
He said “I escaped being a victim on Sunday. Passing by the supposed scene of the incident, I saw a lot of abandoned buses”.
“God is really keeping most of us in this country cos it’s clear even to the blind man that our security architecture is overwhelmed.
No hostage recovery at all’. He wrote on Twitter.
For a better society
—————————————————————–
Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.
Comments are closed.