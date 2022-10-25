Passengers, UNN students returning to school kidnapped in Enugu

Passengers travelling to Nsukka along the Ugwuogo-Nike/Opi/Nsukka road were on Sunday abducted by gunmen.

The passengers who were in over five vehicles including commuter vehicles were kidnapped while some narrowly escaped.

Many of the passengers were University of Nigeria, Nsukka students travelling back to School following resumption of academic activities.

A Twitter user @kamsisalita said “The cab guy that dropped my friend saw two cars get stopped with gunshots along the Nsukka expressway on his way back.

“He also left his car to go hide somewhere.

“ I counted at least 6 checkpoints on that road, yet no help was in sight. I’m genuinely terrified”.

Another twitter user @jobtheseeker also confirmed the incident.

The twitter user wrote “ It’s very true. My friend’s roommate sibling and mom were kidnapped yesterday. and my friends were almost kidnapped as well but escaped narrowly.

A mother and son are also among the victims and a ransom of N30 million is already being demanded by their captors.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command has revealed that a manhunt is ongoing to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums that attacked commuters along Ugwuogo-Nike/Opi/Nsukka road on Sunday, taking many people hostage.