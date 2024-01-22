Passenger dies as bus rams into Okada rider along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

IBRAHIM QUADRI

There was a fatal accident along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway inward Oshodi at Bolade Intersection as reckless commercial Volkswagen bus (EKY 558 YG) driver rammed into a moving commercial motorcycle.

In a statement made available to our correspondent by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo said it led to the death of a passenger and the rider seriously injured.

“The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA Mr. Adebayo Taofiq confirmed that the passenger died instantly while the trapped motorcycle rider was rescued under the commercial bus by Lastma Officials.

“Preliminary investigations revealed a notorious commercial Volkswagen bus driver who was on a top speed after beating a traffic light drove recklessly and rammed into a moving commercial motorcycle with passenger at Bolade intersection inward Oshodi.

“Lastma Durojaiye Musefiu ‘Bravo’ (Zone 20 P. W. D) who was on a traffic monitoring patrol with his team around Oshodi axis confirmed that the accident could have been averted if the notorious commercial Volkswagen bus driver had obeyed the traffic light regulating vehicular movements at Bolade Intersection.”

Lastma Durojaiye stated that while the corpse of the dead passenger and the rescued rider were moved away by LASAMBUS personnel, the driver of the commercial bus was handed over to Police men from Akinpelu police Division by Lastma officials.

The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bakare-Oki Olalekan who visited the accident scene warned commercial bus drivers to stop over speeding and always obey traffic as installed across the State by the Government.

He however appealed to motorcycle operators to stop plying bridges/ highways including all restricted routes routes as across the State.