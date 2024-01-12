Party offices in Abuja come alive as aspirants pick nomination forms.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Increased activities have been noticed at the national headquarters of major political parties in Abuja since Wednesday as aspirants, who wish to participate in the Edo State 2024 Governorship Election troop into the offices to pick nomination and expression of interest forms despite the high cost of the mandatory documents.

Between Wednesday and Thursday when the exercise officially opened at the offices of the two leading parties, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) hosted six aspirants who paid and collected their nomination forms, while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has attended to two participants who are hoping to win the party’s upcoming primaries.

Similar activities are also taking place at the offices of the 18 registered political parties.

The aspirants, who paid on Thursday and have collected their forms at the PDP, are Chief Anselem Ojezua, Chief Felix Akabue, Asue Ighodalo and Philip Shuaibu, while Mrs. Omosede Igbenedion collected on Wednesday, just as in the APC, the two aspirants, including former Minister Clement Agba collected their forms through proxies.

The aspirants are required to pay non- refundable amounts ranging from N5million to N10 million for Expression of Interest forms and an additional N20 to N30 million for Nomination Forms to become eligible for screening to contest the primaries.

One of the aspirants, Chief

Ighodalo told journalists, shortly after obtaining the forms that he stands a better chance than others to clinch the ticket describing himself as “the best man for the job.”

Ighodalo said apart from his work experience, his passion for public service makes him stand out above other contestants and the best qualified person to become the next governor of Edo state

He disclosed that the Edo Central PDP adopted him as their preferred candidate and hopes that other senatorial zones will see reason to also support his aspiration for the greater good of the state.