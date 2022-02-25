 Parties, Candidates Sign Peace Pact 48 Hours To  Plateau Constituency Bye-elections 

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Barely 48 hours into Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State constituency bye-elections in Plateau slated for Saturday, 26th, 2022, the leadership of various political parties and their candidates have signed a peace pact.

The signing of peace commitment towards a peaceful 2022 Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South Constituency bye-elections, held on Thursday at Dialogue, Reconciliation and peace (DREP) Centre in Jos.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Plateau State bye -election, Prof.A.A. Zuru said immediately after the expiration of the period for substitution and withdrawal of candidates as provided by law, the commission published the final list of 19 candidates sponsored by 11 political parties for both constituencies.

He said:” 11 candidates are contesting for the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency Seat and 8 candidates for the Pankshin State constituency seat.

“Details of the candidates by political parties, gender, age and educational qualifications have already been uploaded to our website for public information. Moreover, in line with section 10(5) of the Electoral Act 2010(As amended) the 2019 register of voter will be used for the bye-elections.

“Accordingly, a total of 652, 581 registered voters will cast their votes in 681 polling units of 1,318 voting points.

” Jos North 453,556 voters in 474 polling units consisting of 913 voting points; Bassa 145,904 voters in 145 polling units consisting of 296 voting points and Pankshin 53,121 voters in 62 polling units consisting of 109 voting points respectively.”

The executive director DREP Centre- Rev. Father Blaise Agwom said the electoral process in Plateau, just as it is in must States, “is often characterized by thuggery, character assassination, blackmail, violence, killing and destruction.

“We do not seem to have matured politically over 22 years since our return to democracy.

It is generally perceived that democracy brings about growth, development and good governance. This however cannot be possible if the foundation is not solid. For the foundation to be solid, we need to strengthen Institutions that will promote, or even guarantee free, fair, transparent and peaceful election”, he noted.

However, the Plateau State resident electoral Commissioner (REC) Mallam Useini Pai and Commissioner of Police Plateau State command, CP Bartholomew Onyeka call on the political parties and their candidates to play politics according to the rules of engagement.

The duo assured to continued playing it’s constitutional rights to ensure rancho exercise before, during and after the Saturday 26th, February, 2022 Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State constituency bye-elections.