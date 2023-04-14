Participatory governance: Lagos targets over 13 million social media users on new platform

IBRAHIM QUADRI

With a new platform, CitizensGate 2.0, Lagos State Government is targeting not less than 13,620,662 smartphone users as a way of ensuring participatory governance to deepen democratic culture among Lagosians.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale during a press conference at Alausa, Ikeja.

The CitizensGate 2.0 Platform is an application that interfaces with the citizens of Lagos State and is expected to take governance to the doorstep of Lagosians irrespective of their social class for all-inclusive governance.

The Office of Civic Engagement in collaboration with other MDAs which include, the Ministry of Science and Technology, technical partner, Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation (OTCI) would focus on service delivery and Office of Special Duties, to assist in non-emergency call 767 at the control and command centre for effective delivery of the upgraded App and the customer service.

She said, “I have no doubt that with the support gotten so far and the determination of the over 100 resolvers and technical staff drawn across the MDAs for the utilization of the platforms, the realization of the objective for the establishment of the Lagos Citizens Gate will be fully realized.”

According to the SA, the platform “features an omnichannel solution that listens to citizens’ feedback such as complaints, enquires suggestions and compliments. Some of those channels are its Website, Mobile app, WhatsApp and social media platforms, 767 toll-free line, which is our non-emergency number.

The platform which is an upgraded Lagos Citizens Gate 2.0 is tailored to offer Social benefits as Feedback Mechanism, Population Profiling, Captures Accurate Public Opinion, Tracking and Enforcing of Government Performances, Security/Community Policing, LASRRA registration and verification, Access to day-to -day activities across Ministries and Agencies.

Adebowale added, “You will agree with me that in order to have an all-inclusive government in the state while we make conscious effort to establish, deepen and sustain its mode of engagement and communication with various stakeholders while providing a feedback mechanism on the activities and policies of the Government, hence the need for a more interactive Lagos State Citizens Gate 2.0 App irrespective of the kind of phone you use.

“The Citizens Gate platform will enable citizens to navigate all existing MDAs website and build a road map for a greater citizen’s engagement as a ONE STOP-SHOP for everything about Lagos State, addressing several issues, enquires, complaints, suggestions, commendations and giving the citizens and visitors Real Time direct access to Lagos State Government and its activities through both smart phone and non-smart phone users on a 24/7 toll free non-emergency number to put a call across to the Citizens Gate Customer Service Centre for enquiries or complaints at the command and control centre.

“We expect that the ONE STOP–SHOP aspect of the Citizens Gate will allow end users to sit comfortably at home or on their handheld mobile device, navigate and connect with all MDAs at a go without any difficulties.”

She further explained that the platform has three segments which are Citizens Gate Main, Citizens Gate Young and Citizens Gate Tertiary, noting that the focus now would be on the Citizens Gate Main.

The platform is expected to be made available free to citizen, tourists, friends of Lagos including people in diaspora and everyone via Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Social Media Platforms and other similar applications.

Adebowale added, “Studies have shown that Lagos State has a population of over 13,620,662 smart phone users with about 92% accessing the internet via a mobile device which provide the needed traffic for the Citizens Gate Application 2.0.

*It is expected to deliver economic and social benefits to the entire citizens of Lagos State and investors as a drive towards the Smart City Status.

“It is also pertinent to note that the Citizens Gate Application 2.0 is meant to strengthen the interaction between the citizens, the government and all its various MDAs. It is intended to help create a seamless, citizen-centric experience which meets the needs and yearnings of the people.

“The implementation of the Citizens Gate 2.0 Platform across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Lagos State is a crucial step towards promoting transparency, accountability and citizen engagement in government. It is expected that overtime, active and on-going usage of citizens gate will make it easier for citizens to participate in dialogue and decision making processes alongside the State and Local Governments.”