Paris Summit: Rich states must deliver urgent assistance to nations struggling with debt, climate crises –Amnesty International

IBRAHIM QUADRI with agency report

World leaders attending a summit in Paris Thursday must ensure that wealthier nations commit to comprehensive debt relief for lower-income nations, including the cancellation of loans and to the scaling up of international assistance to vulnerable states, Amnesty International, AI said yesterday.

AI also called on the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact (PACT) to ensure wealthier nations honour previous financial pledges they have failed to meet and adopt new ones which guarantee the rights of people in lower-income countries.

PACT is a two-day event, called last year by France’s President Macron. It is holding in Paris from 22-23 June while more than 50 heads of state or government including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are expected to attend.

The meeting was inspired by the Bridgetown Initiative, a framework agreed in 2022 in Barbados to reform the global financial system and address the debt, climate, and cost-of-living crises.

The rights to an adequate standard of living and to social security are enshrined in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which has been ratified by more than 170 countries. Article 2 of the ICESCR obliges states to take steps, including through international cooperation and assistance, to support other states to meet their economic and social rights obligations.

“Many vulnerable, lower-income states have been overwhelmed by economic shocks, debts they cannot pay, and the effects of climate change – a crisis to which they contributed very little, but which is costing people in these countries dearly. These are unprecedented challenges that require a rethink of how the world’s financial architecture is set up,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

“The rights of many people in vulnerable countries to access healthcare and social protection are not met at even the most basic level. There is a vital need to provide financial and technical assistance to these countries so that they can scale up social protection schemes to guarantee people’s right to an adequate standard of living.

“Unsustainable levels of debt can have grave implications for economic and social rights. The cost of servicing existing debt can divert essential financing away from crucial social spending. Coordinated international action offering debt relief can transform the ability of governments to invest in economic and social protections, supporting their capacity to protect the rights of their people.

“All creditors – states, private creditors, and international financial institutions – should cooperate to ensure timely debt relief for all countries in and at risk of debt distress and consider all options, including debt restructuring and debt cancellation.

“All states should support and fund the establishment of a global social protection fund to help countries that are struggling to provide adequate protections, as advocated by the International Labour Organization and UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights.

“It is regrettable that many states, and civil society organizations and social movements representing communities worst affected by these crises, will not be represented at the summit. Those most exposed to the effects of climate change and national indebtedness should be allowed to contribute to discussions and engage in reforms that can achieve climate justice and economic security.

“Whether the Paris meeting, called by France’s President Macron outside of the usual UN framework for discussions, is an appropriate forum for the substantial reforms required is questionable.

“Nonetheless, we urge the summit’s participants to recognize the urgency of this unfolding crisis and encourage them to harness the growing momentum for change. It is crucial that they enable further progress at the G20 Leaders’ Summit and COP28 climate meeting later this year.”

Lower income countries cannot fairly phase out fossil fuels, protect people from the harms of the climate crisis and provide remedy to those most affected if wealthier states continue to evade their obligations of international cooperation and assistance under human rights law and the commitments taken under the 2015 Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to provide climate finance to developing countries.

Countries have failed to fulfil a pledge to provide US$100 billion annually to help states mitigate and adapt to climate change. A separate loss and damage fund has yet to be funded and become operational. A climate meeting in Bonn this month was hampered by disputes between wealthy and developing countries over climate finance.

“Commitments to ensure urgent and sufficient relief for nations in debt distress, and more grants, are required to support those states struggling to protect the rights of people against the devastating impacts of the climate crisis and other disasters,” said Agnès Callamard.

“With average global temperatures rising and set to far exceed the 1.5˚C increase over pre-industrial levels previously agreed to, the world is standing on the precipice of a climate disaster. This summit should offer a chance for global leaders to protect the rights of the world’s most marginalized people, not move the burden further onto those who are suffering the most but contributed the least to causing this crisis.”

The global financial system has failed the people most at risk from an unprecedented combination of crises, and fundamental reform to make it more inclusive, sustainable, and equitable is long overdue.

Amnesty International shares many of the concerns about this summit made by civil society organizations and some Global South countries, including the absence of a scheduled discussion on a UN Tax Convention and Tax Body to create fairer global tax governance, and on the imperative to shift finance away from fossil fuels and towards economic and social rights.

UN allocates $20m to strengthen food security in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) has allocated $20 million dollars to urgently ramp up response to the alarming food security and nutrition crisis in the north-east of Nigeria.

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday at UN headquarters in New York.

“With nine million dollars from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and $11 million from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, we will support the Government-led response efforts across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

“Assistance includes […] ready-to-eat food, access to clean water, health care and agriculture support,’’ he said.

According to humanitarian partners, almost 700,000 children under five are likely to suffer from life-threatening severe acute malnutrition this year in this region and more than half a million people may face emergency levels of food insecurity during the lean season from June to August.

Haq said that the emergency funding would help jumpstart the response, but humanitarian partners need more to prevent widespread hunger and malnutrition.

“The $1.3 billion humanitarian response plan for Nigeria is only 26 per cent funded,’’ he said.

Updating journalists on Sudan, the deputy spokesperson said the humanitarian community continued to deliver live saving support to the people.

He said that Tuesday, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had facilitated the movement of at least 388 trucks carrying life-saving assistance to various parts of the country.

Haq quoting the World Food Programme (WFP) says that the agency has reached more than one million people with emergency food assistance in the six weeks since it resumed operations in Sudan.

“This includes reaching more than 375,000 people in North, South, East and Central Darfur.

“People continue to seek refuge from the fighting in Sudan in neighbouring countries. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) says that more than 500,000 people have now fled across Sudan’s borders to escape the violence.

“You may have seen that, yesterday, donors announced more than 1.5 billion dollars in support of the humanitarian response in Sudan.

“In the region, during the high-level pledging event co-hosted by the UN, together with the Governments of Egypt, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the African Union and the European Union,’’ he said.

Eko Rice hits market, as Sanwo-Olu launches N5bn forward contracts for paddy supplies

• Commodities Exchange lists, trades Lagos’ rice at N33,000 per 50kg bag

In a related development, Rice produced from the Lagos State-owned 32-metric tonnes per hour Imota Rice Mill in Ikorodu has now hit the market, with the listing of the commodity for trade in Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) on Tuesday.

This was followed by a formal launch of N5 billion Eko Rice Forward Contract Programme by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the floor of the commodities exchange market, UAC Building in Marina, on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the State Government’s efforts to promote agriculture and enhance food security in Lagos.

The Forward Contract, which is a joint initiative of the Government-owned Lagos State Rice Company (LASRICO) and Commodities Tradenet Limited, is the first series of N30 billion Private Commodity Notes Issuance Programme facilitated by Lagos State Government to ensure undisrupted paddy supply, enhance quality management, transaction efficiency and transparency.

Forward Contract for Eko Rice became the first to be listed and traded in Nigeria’s commodities exchange ecosystem.

The private listing of the Lagos rice excited commodity brokers, farmers and investors in the commodities market, as first 5,000 contracts issued on the exchange floor were traded at the value of N195 million.

The offer for 50kg of Eko Rice opened on June 13 at the rate of N33,000 per Note, with the commodity being expected to be traded till next Monday, June 26, 2023. Tenor of the Note is 60 days.

Commodity brokers said the encouraging performance recorded by Eko Rice at first trading in the Commodities Exchange was due to its well-cleaned grains and high-grade texture, which positioned the crop for fair competition with imported rice in the market.

Eko Rice is laboratory-tested to have less than 2 per cent impurity and 14 per cent moisture content.

Sanwo-Olu said the Eko Rice Contract Programme was a game-changer launched with the objective to make Lagos a hub for agricultural production and processing in the country.

Rice, the Governor noted, is a regular staple consumed by over 80 per cent of Lagos population, stressing that the Forward Contract was a key goal in the food security plan of the Government to guarantee availability of the commodity at affordable price.

He said: “The N5 billion Series of N30 billion Eko Rice Contracts Programme being launched today is part of our efforts to ensure a sustainable supply of rice paddy for the smooth running of Lagos Rice Mill in Imota. The exchange market is a public-private partnership programme that will provide a platform for farmers, processors, and traders to buy and sell rice contracts at a fair price.

“The programme will also provide a guarantee for the quality and quantity of rice produced, which will enhance the confidence of buyers and sellers in the market. Leveraging the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange is a critical component of our plan to create a transparent and efficient market for the trading of agricultural commodities and derivatives. The Exchange has the potential to transform the agriculture sector by providing a reliable and efficient market for farmers, processors, and traders.”

To ensure the supply chain is not disrupted, Sanwo-Olu said the State Government embarked on the development of rice value chain through capacity building for farmers, and provision of inputs and infrastructure in rice production centres across Lagos.

This effort, the Governor said, has scaled up local paddy production by 63.5 per cent, while creating over 2,620 direct and indirect jobs. Sanwo-Olu said the intervention had also stimulated economic activities and facilitated improved livelihood in rice producing communities.

He said the Lagos-owned Imota Rice Mill required 200,000 tonnes of paddy yearly, stressing that the Commodities Exchange would create a steady market for the 2.5 million bags of 50kg rice that would be turned out from the mill annually.

“Today’s Bell Ringing is to herald the listing of rice paddy contracts for the Lagos Rice Mill, Imota for open transactions. This highlights the opportunities available in rice processing and other value chains of the Lagos Agricultural sector. It will draw attention of local and foreign investors to the Lagos Rice Mill forwards contract, and project the role of the Capital Market in driving development in Lagos commodities ecosystem. We are committed to expanding the programme to cover other commodities, such as cassava, maize, and vegetables,” Sanwo-Olu said.

LCFE Managing Director, Mr. Akinsola Akeredolu-Ale, said rice was among the 13 crops approved by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for trading at the commodities exchange market, stressing that the listing of Eko Rice was a watershed moment in the capital market.

Akeredolu-Ale said collaboration with the Lagos State Government would drive paddy supply to the Imota Rice Mill, integrate stakeholders in rice value chain across the country and standardise of head rice and paddy rice in Lagos.

He said: “LCFE will provide an opportunity for investment in the rice value chain through the creation, onboarding and listing of commodities instruments for paddy aggregation and trading, while also providing opportunities for rice distributors and stakeholders to trade on the Exchange through capital market operators. There is no credit risk associated with the issuer of the Notes, as the underlying commodity assures return on investment.”

Sanwo-Olu tolled the open bell, signifying the formal commencement of trading of the contracts for the commodity. The Governor was joined by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and other top government functionaries.

Johnvents Industries Limited, an agro-processing firm, became the first investor to procure 5,000 Forward Contracts worth N195 million on the Exchange floor.

LCFE chairman of Board of Directors, Chief Onyenwechukwu Ezeagu, said the partnership complemented the objectives of the Exchange in transforming the commodities market by redefining practice norms and catalysing economic growth in the country.