Parents condemn arrest of 69 OAU students by EFCC for alleged internet fraud……Demand their unconditional release, clearance

Parents of the 69 students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun State, arrestedby the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have condemned the arrest and demand their unconditional release and clearance.

Describing the arrest of the students as illegal and unconstitutional, the parents called on the call on the agency to speedily conclude its investigations on students who have been released but whose devices including academic tools are still being held.

In a communiqué at the end of the Press Conference entitled: “Illegal Arrest of 69 Obafemi Awolowo University Students by the EFCC”, the parents of the affected students narrated: “On the fateful morning of November 1, 2023, our children, 69 OAU students, were unlawfully arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a sting operation that occurred between 2-3 a.m. in their hostels while they were sleeping”.

“We are aware of the EFCC’s arraignment of 11 of these students before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State over alleged involvement in internet fraud. In compliance with relevant Nigerian laws, we would not say anything about this matter that is before a competent court of law and we strongly hold on to the constitutional provision that a suspect is innocent until found guilty by a court and we have utmost confidence in the Nigerian judiciary to be just and fair in the handling of their cases”, the parents stated.

They also stated that the EFCC failed to adhere to established protocols and legal procedures in conducting this operation, adding that “no search warrant was presented (but rather guns), and our children were arrested without any proper explanation or justification, and treated with such shame and disdain. In fact, we strongly believe that no prior investigation, as dictated by law was conducted sequel to the operation”.

On alleged unlawful invasion of privacy, the parents of the affected students said the EFCC’s invasion of the students’ hostels during the early hours of the morning, and in such a gestapo-like manner was a gross violation of their rights to privacy.

They said such actions, without any prior investigation, concrete evidence or reasonable suspicion were unacceptable and could never be justified.

“We, therefore, seek to know what excuse or justification accounted for jettisoning all known standard protocol on investigation and arrest”, they added.

We, as parents, stand firmly in defence of our children’s rights and demand the Unconditional release and Clearance of all our children on whom nothing has been found unconditionally, and without delay. We also demand that the agency expunge their names, pictures, identities, biometrics and everything pertaining to them from all EFCC records and all social media platforms.

“To this end, we expect the announcement of the removal of their names followed by the issuance of a public apology. The public apology must be advertised in leading national newspapers and circulated on all its (EFCC) social media handles, websites, independent online media outlets, and all news agencies in the country.

“We also call on the agency to speedily conclude its investigations on students who have been released but whose devices including academic tools are still being held.

“Accountability and investigation: We demand a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding this operation. We make an outcry to the Chief Law Officer, Honourable Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN and the Chairman EFCC Mr. Ola Olukoyede in this regard. It is worthy of mention that during the Honourable A.G’s screening exercise on the Floor of the Senate, he had condemned EFCC’s unfashionable mode of operation.

“Reform and safeguards: Once more, we call on the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation in particular, and urge the government to implement reforms within law enforcement agencies, including the EFCC, to prevent similar incidents in the future. Strengthening legal safeguards, oversight mechanisms, and training programs is essential to protect the rights of Nigerian citizens”, the parents of the affected OU students further demanded.

