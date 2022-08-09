Pardon: Ex-Govs Nyame, Dariye finally released from Kuje prison

Senator Joshua Dariye, former governor of Plateau State, and a former Taraba State governor, Jolly Nyame, have been released from the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja, in line with the state pardon earlier granted them by the National Council of State.

Name and Dariye at the premises of Kuje prison on Monday

They were released on Monday in Abuja.

Both Dariye and Nyame were imprisoned for stealing N1.16billion and N1.6billion respectively.

They were among 159 prisoners granted state pardon by the National Council of State at a meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in April.

The decision, however, generated outcries from a cross-section of Nigerians who viewed the pardon as a negation of anti-corruption posture of Buhari’s administration.