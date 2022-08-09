Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Pardon: Ex-Govs Nyame, Dariye finally released from Kuje prison

News
By Editor
Dariye and Nyame
32
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

Senator Joshua Dariye, former governor of Plateau State, and a former Taraba State governor, Jolly Nyame, have been released from the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja, in line with the state pardon earlier granted them by the National Council of State.

 

 

Name and Dariye at the premises of Kuje prison on Monday

They were released on Monday in Abuja.

 

Both Dariye and Nyame were imprisoned for stealing N1.16billion and N1.6billion respectively.

 

 

 

They were among 159 prisoners granted state pardon by the National Council of State at a meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in April.

 

The decision, however, generated outcries from a cross-section of Nigerians who viewed the pardon as a negation of anti-corruption posture of Buhari’s administration.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading
Editor 6461 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Buhari hails Chris Ngige @ 70

BUHARI congratulates Minister Of Communications, Isa Ali…

Soyinka: I’m not part of the video of Pyrates Confraternity…

Akeredolu rejoices with Ngige @ 70

1 of 643