Paralympics: Badminton federation president lauds Bolaji’s outstanding performance 

The President, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, on Wednesday commended Eniola Bolaji for her outstanding performance at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympics Games which gave Nigeria a bronze medal in para badminton.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bolaji won the medal on Monday to record the first medal for Team Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games.

She earned Team Nigeria its first medal in the para badminton Women’s singles SL3 event by defeating her opponent Kozyna Oksana of Ukraine 21-9, 21-9 in the bronze medal match.

NAN reports that Bolaji is the first African to win a medal in a para-badminton event.

Orbih told NAN that Bolaji made the nation proud with her outstanding performance in the championship.

“Bolaji has achieved a remarkable victory; this is a testament to her unwavering dedication, exceptional talent and relentless pursuit of excellence.

“Her hard work and perseverance has paid off, not only for herself but for the entire Nigerian sporting community.

“Her achievement is a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes across Africa and Nigeria, making it a proud moment for us all,” he said.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics which started on Aug. 28 is expected to end on Sept. 8. (NAN