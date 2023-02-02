Parallex Bank emerges Champion Newspapers’ 2022 Most Innovative Bank

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Parallex Bank Limited has emerged the 2022 Most Innovative Bank in the forthcoming Champion Newspapers’ 2022 award scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos in May.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Mr. Femi Bakre in an acknowledgement said the Lender remains committed to sustaining the revolution sweeping the banking industry through innovation as well as offering the best-in-class services to customers, contributing to the continuous growth of the Nigerian economy.

He said, in the acceptance letter dated January 27, 2023 that, “On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Parallex Bank, I am extremely delighted that Parallex Bank has been found worthy by Champion Newspapers esteemed Board of Editors and Independent Assessors, as the winner of the highly coveted Innovative Bank of the Year Award.

“We are deeply grateful for your uncommon support and encouragement since inception of our journey to date,” he added.

The letter which was signed by the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, reads in part, “Parallex Bank has in line with its policy of offering customers a limitless banking experience not only introduced cutting edge services and products, but sustained a position of a customer centric bank which focuses majorly in ensuring the satisfaction of both retail and corporate clientele amidst the erection of a formidable platform of doing business.

“Besides, your financial institution has been acclaimed for leveraging on digital technology and automation in deepening businesses through its cashless policy, customer satisfaction, return on investment and growth of critical sectors of the economy such that the customer is enthroned as king in the bank’s business scheme.

“We note with delight also, the extraordinary zeal and pragmatism of the management and employees of Parallex Bank under your watch in evolving various products, services as well as the institution’s regular deployment of modern technology in the processing and distribution of its service offerings to the extent that banking and other financial services have continued to excite your numerous customers.

“The Bank’s Unique products, some of which have won several recognitions are further testaments to management’s successful deployment of technology to achieve mass distribution of banking products and services, its exemplary conduct, tenacity, commitment, dedication, accountability and transparency of business model and administration to the delight of ever increasing customer base,” Champion said.

Champion Newspapers further noted that the exceptional performance of the bank’s management ably led by Mr. Bakre since inception, barely a year ago has greatly improved the fortune of the financial institution to the satisfaction of the Board and other strategic stakeholders.