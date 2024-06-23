Paradigm Initiative alerts Nigerians on exposure of NIN, BVN, PVC details online for N100

…seeks legal redress on data breach to curb insecurity

Blessing Taiwo

A non-governmental organisation, Paradigm Initiative has berated the Nigerian government over data privacy breach as personal details provided by citizens during registrations are not well protected.

The digital right protection firm called for a legal redress and implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023, to ensure the privacy and security of citizens’ information.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Lagos, the Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative, Gbenga Sesan disclosed the deeds of AnyVerify.com.ng which is licensed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to provide data to those that make request on the platform.

Sesan stated that with only N100, the personal information of citizens who have registered for National Identity Number (NIN), Bank Verification Number (BVN), Driver License, International Passport, Company details, Tax Identification Number (TIN), Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) would be provided after inputting the registrant’s phone number.

He pointed out that after an investigative report by an online media outlet, Fij.ng on the 16th of March, 2024, on a website— www.XpressVerify.com.ng, which had access to the personal data of Nigerian citizens and commercialised the data for personal gain, the website was pulled down while AnyVerify.com.ng is still in operation, violating data privacy since November 2023.

He revealed that AnyVerify.com.ng was visited five hundred and sixty-seven thousand, nine hundred and ninety (567,990) times in February 2024 and one hundred and eighty-eight thousand, three hundred and sixty (188,360) times in April 2024.

The rights activist harped on due diligence before revealing citizens’ personal data, citing its threat on national security as such details could be hijacked by criminals while some unsuspecting persons could be impersonated and framed.

Warning that no registered citizen’s data is safe, Sesan displayed the photos of the NIN details of Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner/CEO of Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), and Olatunbosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy obtained from AnyVerify.com.ng for N100 each. Meanwhile, some sensitive information were deliberately blurred in the images by the privacy-conscious organisation.

He charged Nigerians, “seek protection, sue government agencies and test the laws else this will continue until you take action. You can also send anonymous reports on ayeta.africa and ripoti.africa and londa.africa.”

Khadijah El-Usman, Senior Officer of Programmes, Paradigm Initiative noted that the economic impact of data breach is immeasurable as money get missing from bank accounts due to data exposure.

Listing the court reliefs sought by the organisation to ensure the security of citizens’ sensitive personal details, El-Usman urged all to join hands to safeguard the data of citizens in order to curb crime rate in the country.

“We call upon all stakeholders, including government agencies, financial institutions, the private sector, media institutions, researchers, and civil society organisations, to collaborate in addressing this data privacy crisis and ensure the security of our nation’s data infrastructure.

“Nigerians have made a lot of sacrifices and trusted the government with their personal data in exchange for a social contract that includes security, so it would be ironic to leave all of that data in the hands of bad actors such as kidnappers, burglars and terrorists,” she said.