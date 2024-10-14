PAP, to work in synergy with national counter terrorism centre on Niger Delta Peace Process

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has sought the partnership of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) on the sustainable peace and security initiatives of the Programme for the stability of the Niger Delta region and indeed Nigeria.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the National Coordinator of the NCTC, Major General Adamu Laka, in Abuja on Friday, the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, said the partnership of the centre would help deepen the programme’s ongoing peace and security process in the region.

Otuaro, in a press release issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Igoniko Oduma, on Sunday, said his administration would be delighted to collaborate with the NCTC, which is also under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), to make the region safer.

He noted that a peaceful Niger Delta would guarantee increase in Nigeria’s oil output and improve the economic well-being of the country in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Otuaro said, “We want to work with you. This visit is aimed at seeking support and partnership with the NCTC under the ONSA structure to make the Niger Delta a very safe place, and to continue to see that oil production increases for the benefit of the country.

“We must make sure that there is sustainable peace and security in the Niger Delta. We are also determined to use the opportunities available for the PAP Office to ensure that vulnerable Niger Deltans and impacted communities are touched positively.

“We will continue to play our role to support the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration and Nigeria to safeguard the future of the country.”

The PAP helmsman lauded the NCTC for the effective tackling of security issues, stressing that the centre had recorded significant successes.

Earlier, the national coordinator of the NCTC, Major General Adamu Laka, had stated that the centre was working tirelessly for the peace and security of the nation.

Laka thanked the PAP administrator for the visit and his desire for the centre to partner with the programme for the peace, security and stability of the Niger Delta region