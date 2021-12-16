Pantami  advocates the need to tackle Insecurity in Nigeria with Integrated Digital Technology

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

MINISTER of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami has said the need to deploy integrated digital technology to tackle the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria is very critical

Pantami disclosed this in Abuja at the maiden Annual Conference of the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA).

The Minister noted that, technologies like autonomous drones, satellite, AI video surveillance amongst others were important to complement the efforts of the law enforcement agencies to tackle Insecurity in the country.

Represented by the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Kashifu Abdullahi, the Minister said, to tackle insecurity effectively, utilizing digital technologies that leverage data was imperative.

Pantami further said , “to complement the efforts of our law enforcement agencies, the need to explore new ways to tackle insecurity through the effective use of data and digital technologies is crucial”.

The Minister recited some of the technologies that could be deployed to ensure security as follows:

Autonomous drones, Artificial Intelligence (AI) to interpret satellite images, AI video surveillance and social networking platforms.

In the words of Pantami , “” it is quite clear that digital technology has a great role to play in national security in Nigeria. The growing importance of technology presents new opportunities to benefit society and brings challenges to the approach and methodology of securing that society from insecurities.

“Modern intelligence gathering devices should be acquired and deployed to relevant law enforcement agencies to address insecurity challenges adequately.

“The Federal Ministry Of Communications and Digital Economy and its parastatals are always ready to support our law enforcement agencies with all the technology required to boost their efforts towards tackling insecurity in Nigeria.”

The Minister added, “Similarly, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), a subsidiary of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is fostering the development of emerging technologies in preparing Nigeria for the Fourth Industrial Revolution with R&D in technologies like Drones, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), among others, as a veritable tool in combating national insecurity.”

Earlier, the DG NITDA, Dr. Abdullahi while speaking on personal security, advised Nigerians not to put out their personal information carelessly on Communication platforms.

Represented by Engr. Ahmed Yahuza, the NITDA boss said, such information could also lead criminals to them physically, if they see them as suitable target.

“Do not put out your personal information carelessly on communication platforms. E.g. phone numbers, bank account details, national identity numbers, address etc. they could aid cybercriminals in stealing your identity and having access to your finances or carrying out fraudulent acts in your name. This sort of information could also lead criminals to you physically, if they deem you a suitable target.

“Although digital communication devices or platforms are not without inherent issues, they have come to stay. Hence, it is duty bound on us the users to take advantage of its benefits and also utilize them such that you prevent and minimize self-exposure to its risks and their adverse effects.

“Parents, guardians, and teachers should also have clear conversations with children about secure usage of digital communications and the implications of misuse”, he said.

Also, the Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammad Bello said, the theme of the Conference: “Digitisation As An Enabler In Tackling Insecurity In Nigeria” could not have come a better than now especially with the prevalence of Insecurity in Nigeria and across the world.

Represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, Galaxy Backbone, Adamu Umar, the MD said, the application of the traditional formulas have not yielding the required results, therefore, there was need to use ICT or digitisation tools to tackle the menance of insecurity in the country.

In his Welcome Address, the President, NITRA, Abuja Chapter, Mr Blessing Olaifa said, the conference’s theme was chosen as a way of drawing the attention of state actors to digital platforms that can be leveraged to nip in the bud incidences of banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, terrorism, castle rustling and other criminal acts pervading the country.

Olaifa commended the leadership rule of the Minister in initiating policies and programmes that are gradually changing the narrative.

“The NCC, NITDA, NIMC, NIPOST, Galaxy backbone and NICOMSAT have in no small measures changed the narratives in solving our security problems by opening up different platforms to restore peace to the country.

“Should the current efforts be sustained, Nigeria would certainly reap the results of peace

and tranquility in the nearest future”, the President added.

Olafia assured that NITRA, Abuja chapter would continue to identify

with the initiatives and support the digitalization agenda of the Federal

Government for the benefits of our country.