Pan African 8th Music Fashion Runway, Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement holds Dec. 3 in Lagos

This year’s edition of Pan African Music Fashion Runway, #MFR, and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement (#GCAA) will take place on Saturday, December 3 at Naval Dockyard, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria.

The Managing Director/CEO of NMO Management Limited, Ngozi Omambala, organizers of the programme, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Lagos, described the annual event as Nigeria’s most influential fashion brand, adding that the event would be virtual and physical.

Omambala said the event, dubbed: “Nigeria’s most influential fashion brand”, is a cultural showcase platform blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, cutting edge fashion with live music excellence: a celebration our rich African cultural heritage.”

It has the theme: ‘Fashion forward: A call to action for a green and sustainable Continent’, which empowers and unites young Pan African creatives.

According to her, the show, which would be held strictly under COVID-19 health protocols, would showcase a cultural platform that blends contemporary Pan African designers, adding that it would feature international runway models, cutting edge fashion with live music excellence.

Omambala said: “Our priority is to produce in a safe environment, the first-class event of live music excellence, whilst showcasing Pan African fashion, established designers, and international runway modelOur invaluable experience and hindsight give us the unique privilege to create and deliver an event without compromising on entertainment value.”

“It will be streamed live via social media as we did last year and it was a successful show. Last year’s event opened the pioneering music and fashion platform to a global audience. The challenges and unprecedented nature of the 2020 pandemic are still although to a lesser degree apparent.

She disclosed that Music Fashion Runway had selected Kemi Amusan and Nelson Oghenekewe as ambassadors because they are veterans of the international runway circuit.

The NMO boss stated that the two campaign ambassadors were destined for the big billboard with their stunning campaign visual for 7th annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway #MFR and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award #GCAA.

She disclosed tha the host of the event would be Brenda Emmanus OBE, who she described as an iconic award-winning broadcaster.

She said Emmanus, apart from being an “international art, culture and entertainment correspondent,. made her mark as one of the main presenters of ‘The Clothes Show,’ the BBC’s iconic flagship fashion programme for five years.

