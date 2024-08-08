Palliatives: Ondo APC denies PDP’s allegations against Aiyedatiwa  

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Thursday denied the ‘malicious’ allegations made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regarding Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s handling of the Federal Government’s palliatives allocated to the state.

A statement by the APC’s spokesman, Steve Otaloro, the Governor has always prioritized the welfare of the people of Ondo State and has been working tirelessly to ensure that the palliatives gets to those in need in a fair and transparent manner.

He said: “The distribution of palliative was well carried out across the Local Government Areas in the state after necessary process of verifying and organizing the distribution to ensure that the palliatives reach the intended beneficiaries.

“The insinuation that Governor Aiyedatiwa is hoarding and repackaging the palliatives for political gain is not only false but also a desperate attempt by the opposition to tarnish his reputation.

“The Governor remains committed to serving the people of Ondo State with honesty and integrity, and will not be swayed by such baseless accusations.

‘We call on the PDP to desist from spreading misinformation and focus on constructive engagement in the interest of the people of Ondo State. Governor Aiyedatiwa will continue to work diligently to address the needs of the people and ensure that the palliatives and other government welfare packages are distributed equitably and efficiently”.

