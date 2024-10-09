Palliative work to begin on Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway Monday – Umahi

Motorists plying the busy Lagos-Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode road would soon heave a sigh of relief as palliative work will begin on the failed portions of the road next week Monday.

The palliative work on the road is expected to be completed in the second week of December this year as Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun commended Presodent Bola Tinubu for swift response.

Speaking after inspecting the failed portion of the road in Sagamu, Minister of Works, Mr. Dave Dr. Umahi lamented the deplorable condition of the road, which has caused untold hardship to motorists.

He stated that he came to inspect the road and see what immediate measures could be put in place to bring relief, assuring that the federal government would fix it before the end of the year.

The Minister, who was conducted around the failed portions by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said: “I am not here on my own; I am directed by Mr. President, sequel to our meeting with him, that I should come and do all that is necessary on this road so that the suffering of our people can come to an end.

“The governor has shown me the terrible three spots. Governance is all about the people, and that is what Mr. President is committed to doing. For this one, I’m here with the Lagos and Ogun Controllers of Works. We have constituted an action committee to liaise with your own team, the Commissioner for Works, Environment, and Transport.

“In an emergency situation like this, we have to look around for a competent contractor, and not only a competent contractor; we have to also look for a contractor who is close to the location where we want to intervene, and luckily for us, we have seen Hitech.

“We have procured the palliatives for the two carriageways, 60 km by 2, which totals 120 kilometers, and I want to assure you that by the directive of the President, latest by Monday, you will see action.

“It is my pleasure to direct that immediate palliative measures for the entire 120 kilometers on the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode, Ore-Benin road be completed not later than the middle of December.

“We are also going to install solar lights throughout the entire 120 kilometers, and we are going to push everything to ensure that by the 15th of December, 2024, Governor Dapo Abiodun will come and commission the road on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Speaking earlier, Governor Abiodun narrated the numerous complaints he received from motorists about the deplorable condition of the road and the efforts of his administration to carry out palliative measures to make the road motorable.

Abiodun, who commended President Tinubu for being a listening leader who cares about the welfare of his people, also commended the Minister of Works for taking his assignment with a high sense of responsibility.

He assured the people that with the flag-off of the rehabilitation work by the Minister, the people of the 17 southern states and indeed all Nigerians would begin to enjoy a smooth ride on the road within the shortest time.