Palliative: 110 Plateau attack victims benefit Nigeria’s 1st lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu resettlement cash donation 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau state government has disbursed bank drafts to 110 beneficiaries being the cash palliative donated by Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, to victims of attacks in Riyom Local Government Area.

It would be recalled that Sen. Tinubu had donated the sum of N500 million to 500 displaced families who were affected by violent attacks in some local government areas in the state.

Barr. Caleb Mutfwang while handing over bank drafts to the beneficiaries, appreciated the First Lady for the gesture, stating that the palliative would go a long way in returning the displaced people back to their communities and rebuild their lives.

“Plateau state is happy with this kind gesture, the wife of the president has done something that has never been done in the history of Plateau, through her Renewed Hope Initiative, she has truly renewed the hope of 500 households in Plateau.

“She has exhibited love and has shown to be a true mother who loves everyone, in-spite of political, tribal or religious affiliations, our state will continue to extend our profound gratitude to the First Lady and the President.

Mutfwang, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs Josephine Piyo, urged the people of Riyom to remain peaceful and support the state government’s effort toward bringing lasting peace in the state.

He insisted his administration was working assiduously to end the cycle of killings in all parts of the state.

He prayed that future donations made to the state should be for development purposes and not to resettle crisis victims.

The Transition Committee Chairman, Riyom local government area, Mr Sati Shuwa, while appreciating the kind gesture charged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely to rebuild their lives.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Gracious Victor, appreciated the First Lady for coming to their aid, noting that the money would be used judiciously to rebuild their lives.

