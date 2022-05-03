P+ Measurement Services Wins Prestigious Industry Awards

P+ Measurement Services, Nigeria’s foremost Independent Public Relations measurement and evaluation agency have attained double laurels at this year’s Industry Awards where it clinched the Leader in PR Measurement & Industry Influencer Awards (Public Relations), for its quality offerings that surpass clients’ expectations and leading position in the sector.

The awards come on the heels of the company’s rebranding business strategy with a new logo, website, and office to deepen penetration and maintain its dominant position in the industry it operates, with over 47 brands and 17 Public Relations agencies in Africa’s largest economy.

Speaking on the feats and the company’s ground-breaking services, the Chief Insights Officer, Philip Odiakose, said the achievements depict the organisation’s bespoke solutions to clients across diverse business verticals which has led to optimum productivity and progression as intended, a situation that has made P+ Measurement Services the most sought after in the industry.

He affirmed that the awards are dedicated to the amazing personnel of P+ Measurement Services and the Nigeria Media Monitoring and Measurement community, pointing out that he is very much excited to see that the company’s works are getting the right recognition, after such a short time of its inception. “This is truly a call to do more,” he avowed.

According to him, the award-winning and innovative organisation, with cutting-edge solutions has dictated the pace of the Public Relations measurement and evaluation services with its distinctive approach to ensuring that clients’ objectives are achieved.

Odiakose put forward the point that P+ is strongly positioned to effectively deliver on its offerings, with state-of-the-art structure, process, and highly skilled media analysts in an exceptional and value-driven business model in line with global best practices.

With over six years of operation and as the only AMEC Member in Nigeria, P+ has an exclusive partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Reel analytics, the biggest media monitoring agency in the East African region, covering more than five countries.

Its measurement and evaluation report are in-depth, robust, and flexible to accommodate valid metrics that brands desire to see reflected in their customised reports, and also based on the AMEC Standard by the Barcelona Principle 3.0.

P+ understands the value of valid PR metrics to its clients’ media performance audit reports and has been able to provide media monitoring, measurement, evaluation, and performance audit services for brands, agencies, and government bodies that operate in various industries and organisations ranging from Banking, Telecom, Insurance, Airlines, Tourism, Government, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Pensions, Health Management Organisations (HMOs), Tobacco and Lifestyle.

Also, as part of its efficient services, the measurement and evaluation company introduced “Get-Reports,” a novel product that allows the purchase of PR performance audit reports in key sectors including the 22 Commercial Nigerian Banks PR Performance Audit Report, Top Nigerian Insurance PR Performance Audit Report, Top Nigerian Digital Banks PR Performance Audit Report, and Top Online Streaming Services PR Performance Audit Report.