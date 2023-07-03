OYSHIA welcomes partnership with UCH on Research

The Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) has expressed readiness to support and collaborate with the University College Hospital in the area of research.

The Executive Secretary, Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, OYSHIA. Dr. Sola Akande, made this known on Monday, when he received a delegation from University College Hospital’s Department of Health Policy and Management led by its Head, Dr. David Adewole, in Secretariat, Ibadan.

Akande stressed the need to partner with the department to collaborate on publishing research papers in international journals, adding that it will put OYSHIA on the global pedestal.

Welcoming the delegation, Akande said, “Health and Education are the pillars of human development, therefore, the idea of collaboration in this area is a very welcome development.”

He also expressed the agency’s preparedness to partner with the Department on development of its staff members.

The OYSHIA boss intimated the visiting team of some of the health insurance policies and activities of the Agency that are of benefit to the residents of the State.

Dr. Akande advised the visiting team to also consider other innovative ways of tackling the issue of dilapidated structures of the institution, to which he promised the Agency’s support.

Earlier, the H.O.D, Health Policy and management, Dr. David Adewole, said the department is proud of the Agency’s achievements in promoting State’s health insurance policies.

He commended the Agency’s boss for what he has been able to achieve in the Health insurance sub-sector of the State, which he said aligns with the vision of UCH’s Department of Policy.

“We are proud of your Agency. OYSHIA is performing and oftentimes we listen to the radio about how you break down the importance of health insurance to a simpler form”, he said.

The HOD, however, expressed concern over the fate of those currently undergoing the Programmes in department at the University, as most of the structures are currently dilapidated.

Dr. Adewole, therefore, opined that the Department and the Agency must collaborate on research and writing of academic papers, appealing to the Agency to equip the learning facility of the institution.

The team, therefore, appealed to the OYSHIA to consider partnership with the Department, as it has a multiplier effect on the State and the health sector.

