OYOSUBEB: NUT, Head-Teachers, stakeholders hail Gov. Makinde over Adeniran’s reappointment

Professional bodies including the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria, AOPSHON, and the Forum of Education Secretaries have hailed the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde on the re-appointment of Dr. Nureni Adeniran as Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board.

They all made the commendation today, at the maiden meeting the Chairman had with the management team of the Board in Ibadan, the state capital.

The Chairman, National Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State Chapter, Comrade Oladimeji Raji, commended the Governor for his proactive stance on teachers’ professional development.

Comrade Raji thanked the Governor for the choice of Adeniran, whom he described as a round peg in a round hole, given his vast experience in the education sector.

The NUT Chairman described Adeniran’s reappointment as well-deserved, considering his strides in the Board during his first term in office.

The NUT Chairman said: “The education sector was thrown into a happy mood on hearing of your appointment as the chairman, OYOSUBEB. It is another plus and feather to our caps”.

“It gives me a lot of joy that during your first term in office, teachers were given the opportunity to thrive in this profession. Outstanding promotions were granted, and we were relevant in the community of teachers across the southwest. I must say we are impressed by your first,” Comrade Raji said.

In his own message, the Chairman, Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria, Comrade Adedeji Adekunle, said, “We congratulate you on the well-deserved appointment sir. We pray to God to give you wisdom, understanding, guide, and protect you throughout the tenure of your office.

He added, “No doubt, your reappointment is anchored on your personal disposition, sacrifice, humility and laudable contributions to the education sector in your first term as Chairman, OYOSUBEB”.

The Coordinating Director, OYOSUBEB, Mrs. Olaide Ladipo in her welcome address opined that the Chairman’s second coming will bring accelerated development in the Board and the basic education sub-sector.

The Forum of Education Secretaries also commended the governor for being committed to the interest of teachers in the state.

Responding, Dr. Adeniran charged both teaching and non-teaching staff of OYOSUBEB to perform their duties as expected and ensure they make responsibility, accountability, and transparency their watch-word.

Dr. Adeniran stressed the need for Departments and Units of the Board to key into His Excellency’s vision of repositioning the basic education sub-sector and bringing to the front burner innovative ideas that will enhance good value to the system.

He also expressed that achievements could not be made without discipline and commitment; therefore, all members of staff must act according to the dictates of the civil service rules.

